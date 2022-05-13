An evil, ruthless tyrant invades a smaller country to slaughter citizens and extinguish their identity. The oppressing army is larger and better equipped. But the bravely led, incredibly courageous freedom fighters are defending their homeland, their families. The dictator’s soldiers fight for a paycheck.
Incredibly, the defenders of freedom repel the massive army and, to the humiliation of the tyrant, regain control of the homeland.
Vladimir Putin and Ukraine, 2022? Nope. Wrong century. This story is ancient. Scholars debate the particulars, but one leading version is worth contemplating. Properly done, it would make a compelling movie. Every year, in helping Bible classes understand the period between the testaments, I discuss this amazing story.
The story is chronicled in Josephus and other ancient texts. In this all too brief version, I’ll draw mainly from the important ancient book, First Maccabees.
The tyrant — Antiochus IV Epiphanes, ruler of the mighty Syrian kingdom. “Epiphanes” means “God manifest,” telling us something about his ego. In a play on words, Jews called him “Epimanes,” the madman.
As with all autocrats, Antiochus craved more power. Stamp out their religion, central to their identity, and the Jews will be easier to dominate, he figured.
The year—167 BCE. “He suddenly fell upon the holy city of Jerusalem, dealt it a severe blow, and destroyed many people of Israel. He plundered the city, burned it with fire, and tore down its houses and surrounding walls.” In one of the darkest days in all Judaism—the “Abomination of Desolation”—the soldiers “arrogantly entered the sanctuary” and brazenly sacrificed a pig on God’s altar.
Then, they stormed into the villages and hamlets, forbidding sabbath worship, burning scriptures, and killing resisters. “They put to death women who had their children circumcised … and they hung the infants from their mothers’ necks.”
Reaching Modein, a village several miles from the capital, Vladimir Putin—uh, I mean Antiochus IV—met his match. Erecting a statue to Zeus, the pagan soldiers demanded the aged local priest, Mattathias, give example by bowing. Mattathias, in a loud voice: “We will not obey the king’s words by turning aside from our religion to the right hand or to the left.”
A traitor Jew stepped forward to comply. “When Mattathias saw it, he burned with zeal and his heart stirred. He gave vent to righteous anger.” Suddenly, a sword in his hand, Mattathias kills the traitor and the nearest Syrian soldier.
After demolishing the idol, this great soul cries out: “Let every one who is zealous for the law and supports the covenant come out with me!” Mattathias, his five sons, and sympathizers fled to the hills. Thus began the dramatic Maccabean Revolt. The frail priest didn’t last long. His son Judas, “like a lion in his deeds,” commanded the resistance. When one son died, another heroic son took up the mantle, and the guerrilla resistance continued.
Three years later, the Maccabees retook Jerusalem, cleansed the temple, and rededicated the altar to God, in a remarkable achievement celebrated to this day in the eight-day festival of Hanukkah, which comes in the November-December months and celebrates hope, persistence, and bravery in the face of danger and oppression. One meaningful custom of this “Festival of Lights” is lighting candles in a special Menorah, symbol of hope and joy in the midst of the dark, winter season.
Against seemingly insurmountable odds, the fearless warriors fought on beyond the capital city. In 142 BCE, “The yoke of the enemy was removed from Israel,” and once again Jews flew their own flag and minted their own money.
Hearing a report about the war going badly, “Antiochus was astounded and badly shaken. He took to his bed and became sick from disappointment, because things had not turned out for him as planned. He lay there for many days, because deep disappointment continually gripped him, and he realized he was dying.”
I dedicate this column to brave people all over the world, striving for freedom and justice in the face of monster autocrats.
Calvin Mercer teaches biblical studies at East Carolina University, where he covers in more detail this and other stories that provide rich context for understanding Jewish and Christian scriptures.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.