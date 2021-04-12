The Boy Scouts of America is holding a free bicycle rodeo and Cub Scout signup event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods, 3500 Galleria Drive.
Geared for youth in grades K-5 and their parents, the fun event will feature bicycle safety instruction, an obstacle course, food and giveaways. It also will include helmet and seat fitting, bicycle repairs and adjustments.
Instruction will be provided by the Greenville Police Department. Vidant Health, Dicks and other area businesses also are sponsoring and participating in the event.
A limited number of helmets and bikes will be available to use at the event. Information regarding bicycle safety and joining area Cub Scout programs also will be available.
Participants can sign up for one of eight sessions that start on the half-hour to help ensure social distancing. Masks will be required and safety measures will be followed.
Go to ecc.tentaroo.com/admin2/login to sign up by Thursday. Create an account if you don’t have one.