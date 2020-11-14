Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON AFFECTING GREENE, PITT AND LENOIR COUNTIES. FOR THE CONTENTNEA CREEK...INCLUDING HOOKERTON...MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS. ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:00 AM EST SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 10:00 AM EST SATURDAY WAS 14.5 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO A CREST OF 18.0 FEET EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 18.0 FEET, HIGHWAY 123 JUST NORTH OF THE BRIDGE IN HOOKERTON FLOODS. WATER THREATENS HOMES ON LOOP ROAD AND FOUR WAY ROAD BETWEEN SNOW HILL AND HOOKERTON, AS WELL AS FURTHER UPSTREAM IN NORTHWEST GREENE COUNTY. &&