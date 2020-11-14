Greenville police are looking for a white or tan four-door passenger car that hit and killed a bicyclist on South Memorial Drive on Friday night.
The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. between Greenville Boulevard and Mall Drive, according to a news release from the Greenville Police Department.
A preliminary investigation determined Kari Williams, 27, was riding on Memorial when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the southbound lanes.
The vehicle did not stop. The bicyclist was pronounced dead as the scene.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white or tan four door passenger car, and will have damage to the front end, including to the windshield.
The police department has released several images from traffic cameras that show the car.
Several other vehicles also were in the area at the time of the crash, the release said.
Any witnesses and anyone who recognizes the vehicle are encouraged to call Traffic Safety Officer A. Vaughan at 252-329-3438 or 252-329-4300.