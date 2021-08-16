State Republicans had harsh criticism of President Joe Biden prior to his remarks on the Taliban’s swift occupation of Afghanistan's capitol.
The Islamic group occupied much of Kabul over the weekend, two week before the U.S. was to complete the withdrawal troops to end its 20-year occupation of the country.
On Monday, Biden announced he has authorized 6,000 U.S. service members to deploy to Afghanistan to aid in the evacuation of "thousands" of Americans as well as allied civilian personnel, the Associated Press reported.
Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Greg Murphy said in statements that Biden is responsible for the chaos currently erupting in the region.
“While not dealt the best hand, the buck still stops squarely with President Biden,” Tillis said. “He had ample opportunity to plan a strategic and orderly withdrawal based on the conditions on the ground, just as his military leaders advised him to do.”
“Instead, he set an arbitrary deadline based on political considerations. And while the world watched in horror as the Taliban made rapid advances these past few weeks, Biden could have called for debilitating airstrikes against the Taliban to prevent them from taking Kabul. Instead, he continued his vacation uninterrupted.”
During Biden's address from The White House, the President said that there was never going to be a good time to withdraw U.S. forces. He also admitted that the situation unfolded more quickly than anticipated, saying that Afghan leadership fleeing the country and the collapse of security forces allowed the blitz by Taliban forces.
Murphy, the 3rd District representative from Greenville, called the withdrawal “haphazard” and said Biden is responsible for the “catastrophic failure” that resulted.
“There was a planned strategic withdrawal, but Biden chose a quick ‘dash for the door’ and that has led to chaos and unchallenged horror and destruction,” Murphy said.
“Biden’s mishandling of the crisis in Afghanistan is an embarrassment to this nation, as he is not only leaving allies behind and weakening our global stance, but he is also putting thousands of American and Afghan lives in danger. Thousands of Afghans have already been slaughtered as part of the Taliban’s advance, with many more at risk because of this unmitigated foreign affairs disaster.”
Last year, then-President Donald Trump announced a plan to pull out of the country. Trump signed a peace deal in Feb. 2020 with the Taliban limiting U.S. military action. Biden announced that the last troops would leave Afghanistan by the end of August.
Biden said that a May withdrawal had no plan for a ceasefire in place. He also said that U.S. military involvement never would have been enough to stem the tides of conflict in the country.
"We gave (Afghanistan's government) every tool they could need," Biden said. "We gave them every chance to determine their own future. What we could not provide them, was the will to fight for that future."
"There is no chance that one more year, five more years or 20 more years that U.S. military boots on the ground would have made any difference. Here is what I believe to my core - it is wrong to order American troops to step up when Afghanistan's own armed forces would not."
Tillis also cited American troops killed and injured in action over the course of the conflict.
“Our troops did everything we asked them to do and more,” Tillis said. “They served with honor, duty, and purpose. More than 2,400 brave Americans lost their lives in Operation Enduring Freedom, and tens of thousands returned home bearing the physical and invisible wounds of war. We can never forget their service and sacrifice.”
“The failure we witness today falls squarely on the shoulders of our political leaders and the irresponsible decisions they made.”