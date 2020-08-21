Democratic delegates who would have been in Milwaukee if not for COVID-19 gathered in Greenville on Thursday to eat hot dogs and participate virtually in Joe Biden’s acceptance of the party’s presidential nomination.
Delegate at large Kennis Wilkins hosted the small, socially distanced celebration in his backyard. The former Martin County Democratic Party Chairman said this was his fifth convention as a delegate. Pitt County Commissioner and delegate Ann Floyd Huggins attended as well as delegate Charles McLawhorn, Pitt County party chairman.
The Democrats need three to four seats to win the U.S. Senate, Wilkins said. He said he thinks the party has a great chance of winning the seats in November’s election. He said the Democrats will be able to uphold some of their policies such as affordable health care, affordable college and fighting systemic racism.
“Hopefully we’ll get one in North Carolina, Cal Cunningham against Thom Tillis, so hopefully we’ll pick that one up,” he said.
Wilkins said he believes Biden will have a good chance of winning in North Carolina since Gov. Roy Cooper is on the ticket. He predicted Biden will also have a good chance of winning in South Carolina due to the support from popular U.S. House Rep. Jim Clyburn, who helped him win the party’s nomination.
Wilkins said Hillary Clinton had a similar lead in the 2016 election to the one Biden has is holding in the polls now the Republican President Donald Trump — the GOP convention begins Monday. He said many young people who supported Bernie Sanders didn’t vote for Clinton in 2016.
“I want to encourage all of the Bernie Sanders’ people to come out and vote for Joe Biden, we respect him, we like Bernie,” Wilkins said.
Huggins said this year Sanders has done a good job of encouraging his supporters to support Biden.
She said participating in the Democratic National Convention remotely was unusual but still exciting. This convention is her sixth convention as a delegate. She said she was looking forward to going to Milwaukee and being around other delegates from North Carolina.
“Well, disappointed but I understand, safety first. I don’t want to go in a crowd and get the virus, I’m for safety,” Huggins said.
This was McLawhorn’s first convention as a delegate. He said this year’s convention is very different but it is better because the speakers talk for a shorter amount of time and the party has been able to communicate ideas better through TV.
McLawhorn said Biden is able to cross party lines, which is a benefit. He said Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham were Biden fans.
“Joe Biden will be able to talk to the Republicans because that’s what he does. He gets along with everybody,” McLawhorn said.
State Sen. Don Davis, who represents Pitt and Greene counties in Raleigh, joined the group via the internet in a Zoom meeting. He has been in the Senate for almost 10 years but faces opposition in November. McLawhorn said he believes Davis will win re-election.
“From our perspective, because we’re full-time Democrats, not only do we have Joe Biden who we think is a wonderful candidate, we have Gov. Cooper who is very popular with the public and we think those two can pull some people across the line,” McLawhorn said.