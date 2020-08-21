Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT/MOREHEAD CITY NC HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON AFFECTING GREENE, PITT AND LENOIR COUNTIES. FOR THE CONTENTNEA CREEK...INCLUDING HOOKERTON...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT/MOREHEAD CITY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TONIGHT. * AT 5:00 AM EDT FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO 13.0 FEET AROUND NOON THEN START TO FALL LATER TONIGHT. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET, MINOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO CREEK CAN BE EXPECTED. SEVERAL HOMES THREATENED BY WATER IN NORTHWEST GREENE COUNTY NEAR HIGHWAY 58. &&