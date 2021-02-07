In Greenville, sports fans and health experts will be watching the Super Bowl closely, albeit for entirely different reasons.
This year’s game will be remembered for its historic lineup, as well as a woeful milestone in a pandemic.
The showdown between the most celebrated Super Bowl quarterback in history against a quarterback almost half his age, will take place during a season that has seen over 450,000 lives lost in the United States to COVID-19.
Fans worry about their team’s performance.
Health officials worry people will gather and spread the virus.
And, local restauranteurs hope Super Bowl Sunday — the country’s second-largest food consumption day next to Thanksgiving — will not be a bust.
Mass gatherings at sports bars and restaurants will not be likely, at least in North Carolina, where COVID-19 restrictions hold dining establishments to half-capacity, and the last call for alcohol is 9 p.m.
Bret Oliverio of Sup Dogs said that the Super Bowl, “depending on the weather and who is playing,” is normally a big day for them.
But this year he is not expecting record crowds.
“COVID has crushed almost all events that take place at restaurants,” he said. “There just isn’t the same energy inside a restaurant that is at 50 percent capacity, with tables distanced, and last call (for drinks) is at 9 p.m. Having to close early has taken the energy out of the Super Bowl.”
He is expecting take-out business to be booming, though, especially since the state recently allowed alcohol to be delivered and sold curbside.
“We can do take-out cocktails, which is nice. It lets people who either can’t get a table or don’t want to dine-in to take our food and drinks home,” he said. “We are doing more takeout than ever.”
He is concerned about the food delivery services, such as DoorDash and Uber Eats, having enough drivers to handle all the added business Sunday.
“I really expect takeout and delivery to be awesome on Sunday. In fact, the toughest part is going to be if there are enough delivery drivers to pick up all the food from every restaurant — because it is going to be a busy night,” he added.
Many health officials have warned against Super Bowl parties, which could possibly add to the number of people ordering takeout.
Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County health director, and Mike Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health, asked people to forego gatherings for the Super Bowl, especially since the number of people contracting the virus in Pitt County has begun to slowly drop.
“If we want trends to continue moving in the right direction, we have to stay vigilant,” Waldrum said. “The next few weeks are so important. We know throughout the pandemic, holiday weekends, and major Sundays have led to spread.”
A USA Today poll on Jan. 27 showed a quarter of respondents said they planned to gather with members outside of their household to watch Super Bowl 55.
Dr. Paul Cook, chief of infectious diseases and professor of medicine at the Brody School of Medicine, said he knows there will be those who gather.
“Some people aren’t going to pay attention and they are going to say, ‘Well I’m young, and I’m not going to get sick.’ They might not, but they could get infected, then spread it to somebody else who gets sick. That’s a problem,” he said.
“What is clear is that holidays are shortly followed by bumps in the number of cases, bumps in the number of hospitalizations, then bumps in the number of deaths.”
He said if people gather, “there will probably a week to 10-day delay, then we’ll see an increase in the number,” he added.
“The other thing is, we are sort of in a race against these variants of the virus,” he said.
He believes new highly infectious variants of the virus have already arrived in our communities.
“My suspicion is that they are here, or will be here tomorrow,” he said.
Dr. Rachel Roper agrees.
“I think there is a good chance they are here — some of them. They are in South Carolina, south of us and they are in Maryland, north of us. So, I suspect they are here. I also suspect we are developing our own home-grown U.S. variant we just don’t know about yet,” she added.
Roper, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Brody, said it’s dangerous whenever people gather with people they don’t already live with, especially with the new variants.
That is why people who have been vaccinated or have had COVID-19 still need to wear masks. Cook agrees.
“The mask is still important — there is absolutely no doubt about it. There are no exceptions,” he said.
He admits he probably won’t be watching the football game, because he is not a huge fan, and “doesn’t have a dog in the fight.”
Roper said that, although a fan, she has been too busy this year to keep up with football.
Waldrum and Silvernail said they would be rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as will be Oliverio.
“I’d like to see Tom Brady win another one,” Oliverio said. “The guy is in his mid-40s and he’s still trying to prove he is still the best in the world. And he is up against the young up-and-comer. So, I’m rooting for the old guy. We’ll see.”
Oliverio already has his sights set for next year.
“We are just going to do the best we can (this year). Hopefully, we will sell a ton of food, and a ton of drinks until we have to close down, then look forward to a more exciting Super Bowl in 2022.”