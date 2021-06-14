A bill approved by a U.S. House Committee last week would bring about $4.7 million to Greenville for bridge and greenway work and another $14 million to Wilson and Rocky Mount.
The money would be appropriated through the INVEST in America Act, which passed out of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Friday, U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced.
Five projects in Butterfield's 1st Congressional District are included, two each in Greenville and Wilson and one in Rocky Mount. The district includes a large portion of Pitt County and all of Wilson, Nash and Edgecombe counties, as well as parts or all of 11 other counties.
“Aging infrastructure is in dire need of improvement," said Butterfield, D-Wilson. "Communities across America have been neglected for far too long and in need of funding for projects that will bring about economic revitalization ...," Butterfield said.
"I am happy to see that the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure included nearly $20 million in funding for five projects in my district,” he said. “Projects like the ones in my district will benefit our communities and help revitalize and strengthen our local economies. The INVEST in America Act will target investments to create more connected communities and improve the lives of North Carolinians and Americans alike.”
The bill allots $2.851 million for Greenville bridge repair and replacement and $1.775 million for South Tar River Greenway work. Further specifics on the projects are not provided in the bill.
It also allots $4 million for a downtown pedestrian bridge in Rocky Mount; $8.4 million for Peder Street pedestrian improvement, infrastructure, repair and resurfacing in Wilson; and $2 million for RIDE Rural Microtransit in Wilson.