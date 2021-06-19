Squatted trucks may soon be banned from North Carolina roadways if legislators have anything to say about it, but some local vehicle owners do not see the bill as effective or necessary.
A bill, passed by the N.C. House of Representatives last month by a 107-5 vote and sent to the Senate, would modify the vehicle code to specifically ban suspension modifications that both raise the front-end of the vehicle and lower the rear.
The style, commonly known as the Carolina Squat, has drawn a number of adherents. It also has long been a target of criticism for those who deem it unsafe, noisy or just plain silly looking.
“It is completely a matter of safety,” said District 23 Democrat Shelly Willingham, who represents Edgecombe and Martin counties. Willingham co-sponsored H.B. 692. “The field of vision in these vehicles is so limited. The vehicle is looking up, it means you might not see a vehicle, pedestrian or child that is in the road.”
A local mechanic agreed that squatted vehicles are dangerous, with visibility being a chief concern.
“You are not looking at the road, you are looking at the sky,” said Kirby Bennett of NC Offroad in Winterville. “The suspension gets worn down because the weight is not evenly distributed. In a standard lifted vehicle that is properly installed, you are not having the same kinds of problems. You will see a tire fall off or a tie rod up and break on one of these trucks.”
The style originated in racing trucks has proven popular among younger motorists. Pitt County car enthusiasts like Teddy Munoz, president of the First Class Creations Car and Truck Club out of Greenville and Washington, said that banning this specific modification is hampering some drivers’ sense of self-expression through their vehicles.
“We just want to let it be known that this bill not only affects the kids with the squatted trucks but everyone in the car and truck community as well,” Munoz said. “Some of us turn to customizing our vehicles as a form of expression and a way to get out of trouble and coping with problems. And with this bill we feel like we are being censored and targeted as a community.”
Ethan Yow, vice president of the club, said that the passage of the bill feels like a foregone conclusion and he is not happy about it.
“I took the squat off my truck already,” the 20-year-old said of his Chevrolet Silverado, which currently has a 6-inch lift kit on it. “It was leaned about negative three inches in the back but it looks like this thing is going to pass. I don’t understand it. We are not hurting anyone. When I would go to Walmart or wherever, people would compliment my truck. They thought it was the coolest thing they had ever seen.”
Yow said that he feels the bill is targeting the younger generation of car lovers. He also said that the financial burden of having to reset the vehicle could be a serious setback for some.
“I spent $2,000 on my kit, and that is on the low side,” Yow said. “We do not run stock. It ruins my truck and a lot of others. We are all a big family and now it is getting ruined because, I hate to say it, a bunch of old people don’t like looking at it.”
“It is a bunch of boloney,” Yow said of legislators citing safety concerns. “Don’t get me wrong, some people go overboard. I have seen trucks with a 13 or so inch lift in the front and their back bumper is dragging on the ground. I am sure those people can’t see the road. Most of us just want a little lean in the back. We are doing it for the same reason folks raise or lower their trucks — we like how it looks.”
Willingham said that incidents that have “occurred around the state,” were brought to the attention of legislators. He also said that he has seen no complaints or comments in his district for or against the bill.
Another local mechanic, who asked to remain anonymous, said that his son owns a truck with the Carolina Squat but that they have discussed and come to understand the bill.
“It’s just teenagers doing stuff to their truck,” the man said. “When I was his age I had a truck so low it was basically touching the ground. We have all seen the styles come and go, but if it is something dangerous like this, that is when you need to talk to your family and reach an understanding.”
If the bill passes the Senate and is signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, the law would go into effect on Dec. 1.
The bill specifically notes that it would regulate vehicles “elevating the automobile more than 3 inches from the manufacturer’s specified height in the front and lowering the automobile more than 2 inches from the manufacturer’s specified height in the rear. A private passenger automobile modified or altered in violation of this subsection shall not be operated upon any highway or public vehicular area.”
Repeat offenses could lead to the revocation of the motorist’s license.