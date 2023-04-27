Humber building

The N.C. General Assembly is considering changes to the makeup of the community college governing boards including trustees at Pitt Community College. The Robert Lee Humber Building, left, is named for a state senator who was a major proponent of PCC’s establishment.

 PCC News Service

Local education officials are taking a wait-and-see view of proposed state legislation that would change how community college board members are chosen.

Senate Bill 692, which could come up for a floor vote this week, would restructure the governance of the North Carolina Community College System, according to the Associated Press. In addition to clarifying the authority of the North Carolina Community College System president, the measure, approved April 19 by a Senate committee, would affect appointments to both state and local boards of community colleges.


