...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The N.C. General Assembly is considering changes to the makeup of the community college governing boards including trustees at Pitt Community College. The Robert Lee Humber Building, left, is named for a state senator who was a major proponent of PCC’s establishment.
Local education officials are taking a wait-and-see view of proposed state legislation that would change how community college board members are chosen.
Senate Bill 692, which could come up for a floor vote this week, would restructure the governance of the North Carolina Community College System, according to the Associated Press. In addition to clarifying the authority of the North Carolina Community College System president, the measure, approved April 19 by a Senate committee, would affect appointments to both state and local boards of community colleges.
For individual community college boards of trustees, the legislation would eliminate four appointments made by the governor and allow eight members to be appointed by members of the General Assembly instead.
Pitt Community College Board of Trustees Chairman Gary Evans said this week there were too many variables in the proposed legislation to speculate on how PCC and other community colleges would be affected.
“We trust that our elected officials will continue to provide adequate support for the community college system,” Evans, who serves as a general manager with Pyxus Agriculture USA, said. “They have been very supportive of PCC and the system, in general, and we have every reason to believe that whatever decision they make on the legislation will have been made in the best interest of the North Carolina Community College System and the students and communities it serves.”
Evans, a 1984 PCC graduate who has served several terms on the board since 2003, is an Ayden resident. He was appointed by the county’s Board of Commissioners for his current term, which expires in 2025.
Under the proposed legislation, county commissioners would retain their appointments to local community college boards, but school boards would no longer make appointments.
According to current state law, boards of trustees for the majority of the state’s community colleges include four trustees each appointed by the county board of education, county commissioners and the governor. The president of the student government of the community college serves as an ex-officio member as long as he or she holds the student office but is not appointed for a four-year term.
The Pitt County Board of Education is scheduled to make its next appointment June 30, when the term of board of trustees member Dr. Peter J. Kragel expires. Attorney Emma Hodson, who serves as in-house counsel for the board of Education, told board members last week that, depending on the outcome of the bill, the board may not be making another appointment.
According to the proposed legislation, current community college board of trustees members serving as of the effective date of the bill would serve for the remainder of their terms.
When asked how the proposed legislation might affect the relationship between Pitt Community College and Pitt County Schools, Evans said he believes the partnership, which has developed over many years, would remain intact. He pointed to the success of several PCC-PCS initiatives, including the Early College High School, Technical Academy, Career and College Promise and VISIONS scholarship program.
“That sense of purpose is what has brought us together over the years, and that shared mindset is what will keep us working together for years to come,” Evans said in a statement, “regardless of how state legislators determine community college trustees will be appointed.”
In addition to Evans and Kragel, Pitt Community College’s board of trustees includes: former business owner Lindsey Griffin, former NACCO Materials Handling Group Plant Manager Don Mills and former Wilson County Schools Assistant Superintendent Patti Sanders-Smith, all appointed by the Pitt County Board of Education; Attorney Charles Ellis, Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Educational Programs and Services Steve Lassiter, retired Vidant Medical Center Chief Human Resource Officer Tyree Walker and Farmville Furniture Company owner Randy Walters, all appointed by the governor; and ECU Health Medical Center president Brian Floyd, retired Pitt County Schools educator Kathy Frazier and retired ECU Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Virginia Hardy, all appointed by the county’s Board of Commissioners. SGA President Tahira Gatson is an ex-officio member.
Hardy replaced former Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown after Brown was elected in November to represent District 8 in the N.C. House of Representatives.
Ten community colleges across the state have exceptions to current state law governing community college board of trustees appointment or election. They include Beaufort County Community College and College of the Albemarle in eastern North Carolina. Both have additional members to represent counties where the colleges have satellite programs.