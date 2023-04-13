Taylor mural

ECU music professor Carroll V. Dashiell Jr. smiles during the unveiling of a mural of Billy Taylor in Greenville in 2019. Dashiell is artistic director of the Billy Taylor Jazz Festival, which runs April 17-22 and features four free concerts with guest artists Benny Green, piano, and Sean Jones, trumpet.

 File photo

It’s been 20 years since renowned musician Billy Taylor lent his name to a jazz festival in his native Greenville.

But more than a decade after his death, the Billy Taylor Jazz Festival continues at East Carolina University, where Taylor once served as the Robert L. Jones Distinguished Professor of Music. Carroll V. Dashiell Jr., associate professor of music and director of ECU jazz ensembles, serves as artistic director.


