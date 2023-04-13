...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
The next statement will be issued Thursday morning by 1145 AM EDT.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.1 feet early
Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
ECU music professor Carroll V. Dashiell Jr. smiles during the unveiling of a mural of Billy Taylor in Greenville in 2019. Dashiell is artistic director of the Billy Taylor Jazz Festival, which runs April 17-22 and features four free concerts with guest artists Benny Green, piano, and Sean Jones, trumpet.
It’s been 20 years since renowned musician Billy Taylor lent his name to a jazz festival in his native Greenville.
But more than a decade after his death, the Billy Taylor Jazz Festival continues at East Carolina University, where Taylor once served as the Robert L. Jones Distinguished Professor of Music. Carroll V. Dashiell Jr., associate professor of music and director of ECU jazz ensembles, serves as artistic director.
This year’s festival, which will be held April 17-22, features four free public concerts on campus featuring guest artists Benny Green, piano, and Sean Jones, trumpet.
Green, a prodigy who was performing regular gigs with professional musicians while still in high school, became the first recipient of the City of Toronto’s Glen Gould International Protégé Prize in Music. Today, the 60-year-old musician teaches at workshops across the country and tours internationally with his trio. His latest albums include “Then and Now,” recorded and released in 2018, and “Benny’s Crib” (2020) by Sunnyside Records.
Jones, 44, a trumpeter, composer and bandleader, was featured on the 2007 Grammy Award-winning album, “Turned to Blue,” by Nancy Wilson. An international performer, he has played at venues including the Monterey, Vail and Montreal jazz festivals. Jones has released seven albums.
Performances for the Billy Taylor Jazz Festival will be held at 8 p.m. in Fletcher Music Room B110, except for the final performance, to be held in Wright Auditorium. Concerts and livestreams are free. Call 328-6851 or go to youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. The schedule includes:
Monday, April 17, Billy Taylor Combo
Wednesday, April 19, ECU Jazz Ensemble “B”
Friday, April 21, ECU Jazz Combos Concert with special guests Benny Green and Sean Jones
Saturday, April 22, ECU Billy Taylor Jazz Festival Gala, ECU Jazz Ensemble-(A) with special guest Benny Green, piano, Wright Auditorium
School of Music concerts
In addition to the jazz festival, East Carolina University School of Music has a dozen other concerts scheduled for the remainder of the month. Unless otherwise indicated, free performances are at 7:30 p.m. in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. Visit youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive or call 252-328-6851.
Thursday, April 13, NewMusic Initiative Guest Artist Residency. The New York City-based violin/viola duo of Maya Bennardo, violin, and Hannah Levinson, viola.
Friday, April 14, ECU Chamber Singers, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St.
Saturday, April 15, ECU Symphony Orchestra featuring the winner of the 2022-2023 Concerto Competition as well as Mozart’s Overture to Don Giovanni and Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1, Op. 25, Classical, Wright Auditorium
Monday, April 17, Concert with guest artist Alexander Shtarkman, piano, professor and chair of the piano department at the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University
Tuesday, April 18, ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Wright Auditorium
Thursday, April 20, North Carolina NewMusic Initiative, Premiere Performances, featuring ECU performers performing music of ECU composers
Friday, April 21, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m., ECU Opera Theater Spring Scenes, a series of scenes and narrations from well-known operatic classics.
Sunday, April 23, at 5 p.m., Cello Studio Recital
Monday, April 24, ECU University Chorale and Concert Choir, St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St.
Monday, April 24, Chamber Music Class Recital
Tuesday, April 25, ECU Guitar Ensemble
Friday, April 28, Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival “Transfigured Night.” The concert will feature Hye-Jin Kim, violin, Xiao-Dong Wang, violin, Ara Gregorian, viola, Dimitri Murrath, viola, Zvi Plesser, cello, Raman Ramakrishnan, cello. Ticketed, in person and online. Tickets may be purchased online at fsdigitalconcerthall.com or by calling the ECU Central Ticket Office at 328-4788.