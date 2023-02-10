Daonte Peartree, operator of Greenville's first Biscuitville location, front center, poses for a photo with his staff for a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of the restaurant. Wednesday's grand opening was the Greensboro-based chain's largest of all time according to leadership.
Steve Shugart, the first customer at Greenville's Biscuitville location, poses for a photo with staff after making his order. Shugart arrived at 5 a.m. to be the first in line and says he has enjoyed the restaurant during visits to locations in Greensboro, where the chain is based.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Staff members take orders and prepare food at Greenville’s first Biscuitville restaurant.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Daonte Peartree helps out customers in the packed Biscuitville restaurant.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Cars line Biscuitville's drive through.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Employees prepare handmade biscuits behind a window.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Daonte Peartree stops by the drive through to talk with employees taking orders and directing traffic.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Greenville’s first Biscuitville set an opening day record for the Piedmont chain, its leadership said, with the second location in the city expected to open in March to establish a firm foothold in eastern North Carolina.
The location at 202 S.W. Greenville Blvd. opened Wednesday and saw lines of cars wrapped around the drive through adjacent to Walmart in the Convention District. Customers who could not find a parking space walked over from Walmart in order to get a taste of what the Greensboro-based chain had to offer.
Jamie Biggs, a spokesman for Biscuitville, said that it was safe to say it is the most customers to visit a restaurant on its opening day. The first person in line at 5 a.m. was early bird and breakfast fan Steve Shugart, who said that the experience stood out for the number of staff and their training.
“It’s really amazing,” Shugart said. “Everybody’s short-staffed these days but, there were two (employees) rotating through the eating area for the hour I was there and one of the young ladies came over to me four different times.
“They couldn’t have been nicer.”
Daonte Peartree, the store’s operator, said the location has about 40 employees and that the brand’s high standards are what set it up for success. Peartree is a native of Greenville and said he appreciates its use of North Carolina-sourced products on the menu.
“What makes it different ... goes back to the local products that we have,” Peartree said. “I’m connected to the city. I have a lot of employees who are also connected to the city so having something that’s different yet familiar is what makes it definitely unique.”
A plexiglass biscuit window where customers can watch staff hand-make biscuits every 15 minutes adds another touch to the restaurant, and Peartree said it allows people to see their food is fresh. Shugart said he was told that biscuit makers were putting out 1,500 biscuits an hour during training.
A handful of people will be experiencing that biscuit window regularly over the next year. Sam Dennis was one recipient of free breakfast for a year during a giveaway at the store’s opening. She has lived in Greenville all of her life and never tried Biscuitville before, but said she is confident she’ll enjoy it.
“I’ve heard a lot of good reviews,” Dennis said. “I’ve lived here all my life and it’s nice to have some different restaurants to try.”
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony following the store’s record first day, city and economic leaders were on hand to celebrate. Greenville City Councilwoman Monica Daniels said that the jobs created by the restaurant are welcome. “All of the individuals you saw standing with me there are employed, and that’s a plus for our citizens, their families, everyone,” she said during the opening ceremony.
Shugart, who said he has lived in places including England, Portland and Nashville, has spent the last 10 years in Greenville. He said that the city’s growth continues to thrill him.
“Every time I go on a street that I haven’t been on for a year or two I see six businesses I hadn’t seen before,” Shugart said.
The location is also good for visitors, according to Trent McGee, president and CEO of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. At the ribbon-cutting McGee pointed out that hotels and the Greenville Convention Center across Greenville Boulevard will bring travelers seeking an early breakfast into the restaurant and pump dollars into the city’s economy.
Biscuitville first announced it was coming to Greenville in June 2022 with two locations,. The second is under construction at 1908 S.E. Greenville Blvd., south of 10th Street, and is planned to open March 7.
The chain is one of many coming to Greenville, including three Royal Farms gas station convenience stores under construction.
In November a project manager for that brand said those stores hope to be operational in early to mid-spring of this year.
Pennsylvania-based Wawa gas stations and convenience stores were granted special use permits by Greenville’s Board of Adjustment at its Nov. 17 meeting for locations at 3600 S. Memorial Drive and on East 10th Street near Parkside Drive. Those locations could be among the first in North Carolina.
McGee said that businesses are seeing great real estate in Greenville, which could be to thank for its continued economic surge.
“The locations that we have are prime locations,” McGee said. “They’re where they want to be. They’re already beside existing establishments that receive a lot of foot traffic as it is.”