Greenville’s first Biscuitville set an opening day record for the Piedmont chain, its leadership said, with the second location in the city expected to open in March to establish a firm foothold in eastern North Carolina.

The location at 202 S.W. Greenville Blvd. opened Wednesday and saw lines of cars wrapped around the drive through adjacent to Walmart in the Convention District. Customers who could not find a parking space walked over from Walmart in order to get a taste of what the Greensboro-based chain had to offer.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.