Black History Month nears the half-century mark this February. The month-long event was officially recognized in 1976, but it traces its roots back nearly a century to 1926 when scholar Carter G. Woodson announced the first Negro History Week. Here are some local events that are part of the celebration.
The Ledonia Wright Cultural Center is hosting its firs
- t Black History Month art exhibit by ECU students. The theme for the exhibit, on display now through Feb. 24, is “Black Resistance” and is inspired by the theme set yearly by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.
- The Black Creatives of Pitt County will host an exhibition through Feb. 28 at ECU’s Proctor-Younge House, 601 E. Fifth St., in collaboration with the ECU School of Fine Arts and Communication.
- East Carolina University’s Academic Library Services will host the traveling exhibit “Navigating Jim Crow: The Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina” through March 27. Developed by the African American Heritage Commission as part of its Green Book Project, the exhibit highlights the Negro Motorist Green Book and how it served as a guide to safe businesses in North Carolina for African Americans traveling during the segregated Jim Crow era. Materials from the ECU Special Collections division that highlight local Black businesses during this era will also be on display on the first floor of the main campus library near the entrance. For more information, contact Jennifer Daugherty, head of the North Carolina Collection, at daughertyj18@ecu.edu.
- The Winterville Historical and Arts Society will host an event from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Winterville Museum, 2543 Church St., to highlight African American authors from the town: Lester Patrick, author of “Weak Start Unapologetic Present”; Cathy (Cookie) Moore-Coleman, “Innocence Erased: Victoriously healed by His embrace”; Faye Jones Howard, “Because She’s a Lady: Expression of Worship”; James Daniels, “The One Mile Sign” and “Swamp Town”; Dr. Henry Lewis Suggs, “P.B. Young Newspaperman: Race, Politics, and Journalism in the New South, 1910-1962”; Danny Carl (DC) Smith, “Son of Saints: My Challenge and Growth”; Kelvin Daniels – “Determined to Ride this Train to Success”; Dr. Stephen Bond, “The Voices of the Youth During the COVID-19 Pandemic”; and Rev. Timothy Jordan, “Bridge Over Troubled Waters”. Some of the authors will also be present. Refreshments will be served. Email whs28590@gmail.com for more information.
- Modupe Labode and Nancy Bercaw, curators of the Smithsonian’s Restorative History Center, will speak on “Restorative History” from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in ECU’s Main Campus Student Center, Room 249. The free event is hosted by Whichard Distinguished Professor in the Humanities Aleia Brown.
Civil rights activist, author and former Howard University president Joyce Ann Ladner will be the keynote speaker at the Black History Month celebration at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. The church also will present Trailblazer Awards to noted Vietnam veteran artist James A. Fairfax, educator Garrie Moore, N.C. Rep. Gloristine Brown, U.S. Rep. Don G. Davis and former U.S. Rep. Eva M. Clayton. Members of the Elizabeth City State University Choir will be musical guests.
- The ECU Black Alumni Chapter will hold its Seventh Annual Laura Marie Leary Elliott Scholarship Awards Gala and After Party starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Hilton Greenville. Tickets are $65 each and include dinner, awards program and after party with DJ. All proceeds support the Laura Marie Leary Elliot Scholarship, which honors its namesake as the first full-time African American student to graduate from East Carolina College in 1966. To register visit piratealumni.com/BAC218
- The Pitt Community College Music Department will present its annual Black Composers Concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The concert will feature performances from the PCC Symphony Orchestra, the Emerald City Big Band, the PCC Chorale, Elements of Praise, the PCC Jazz Band, the J.H. Rose High School choir, and first-time participants from the Eastern Youth Orchestra. The program will include music from Joseph Bologne and Chevalier de Saint-Georges to Stevie Wonder. The audience will be invited to join in singing Roland Carter’s Arrangement of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Admission is free but donations will be accepted. For information, contact R. Michael Stephenson at rmstephenson701@my.pittcc.edu or (252) 493-7493.
- A screening of “The Smell of Money” will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in ECU Main Campus Student Center’s Black Box Theater. This program, a partnership between the ECU Sustainability Program, Third Space Research Collective and several local groups, aims to raise consciousness around the connection between racial capitalism and environmental degradation, while honoring black freedom struggles. The event also highlights the work of the North Carolina Environmental Justice Network, Black Workers for Justice and locally, North of the River Association and the Coalition Against Racism. Following the 85-minute film screening, a panel of speakers will be moderated by Whichard Distinguished Professor in the Humanities Aleia Brown.