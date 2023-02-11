Cox-Ange House

The Cox-Ange House in Winterville will be the site of a Black History Month program focusing on African American authors from the town from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday.

 Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector

Black History Month nears the half-century mark this February. The month-long event was officially recognized in 1976, but it traces its roots back nearly a century to 1926 when scholar Carter G. Woodson announced the first Negro History Week. Here are some local events that are part of the celebration.

The Ledonia Wright Cultural Center is hosting its firs

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.