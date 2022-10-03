ECVC speaker

BONDS

Mario Arnauz Bonds lost his sight before his 10th birthday. But in the 25 years since then, he has spent his life helping to change the way people with disabilities are viewed.

Bonds, a singer, songwriter and author, will share his story Thursday at Eastern Carolina Vocational Center’s 57th anniversary banquet. The celebration, the first such event ECVC has hosted since 2019, is held in conjunction with National Disability Employment Awareness Month.


