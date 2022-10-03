...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Mario Arnauz Bonds lost his sight before his 10th birthday. But in the 25 years since then, he has spent his life helping to change the way people with disabilities are viewed.
Bonds, a singer, songwriter and author, will share his story Thursday at Eastern Carolina Vocational Center’s 57th anniversary banquet. The celebration, the first such event ECVC has hosted since 2019, is held in conjunction with National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
The only male in a set of triplets, Bonds was born in Maryland to a family of nine children. Following the death of his mother when he was an infant, the children were raised by their grandmother. Born with Morning Glory Syndrome, a birth defect affecting the optic nerve, Bonds lost sight in both eyes by age 9.
“Unfortunately, I have the rarest form of this rare disease,” he writes in his book, "Without Sight but Full of Vision,” published in 2014. “Typically people with Morning Glory only have it in one eye, but I have it in both, and as a child I experienced its full wrath.”
In addition to blindness, Bonds’ childhood was characterized by abuse, abandonment and homelessness. Now an adoptive father of four boys, he recalls being evicted from homes and having to live in his grandmother’s car before the intervention of Child Protective Services.
“A multitude of adverse experiences had me trapped in a prison, with each painful memory being a bar in my cell. I have broken those bars,” he writes. “I am living proof that even bad cards can result in a winning hand.”
A gifted musician, Bonds was accepted into Maryland’s Suitland School for the Visual and Performing Arts when he was a teenager and graduated with a degree in journalism from George Mason University in 2010.
In 2012, he gained national attention when he was selected to participate as a contestant in the reality TV series “The Glee Project.” That same year, he was honored with the Imagination Award by the Imagination Stage, a theater arts organization for young people.
Bonds, who also plays drums, piano, guitar and organ in addition to singing, released his first album, “Steel,” in 2018. Today, he travels the country appearing as a musician and motivational speaker.
The banquet, which will include the naming of ECVC’s Employee Success Story of the Year, is designed to celebrate the contributions of persons with disabilities in the workforce.
Founded in 1965, ECVC has since become the largest employment services organization for people with disabilities in eastern North Carolina. The private, not-for-profit corporation employs 200 people and places an average of 85 people with disabilities in competitive employment every year.
ECVC’s 57th annual banquet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Rock Springs Center, 4025 N.C. 43. Individual reservations are $55 each. Visit /ecvcinc.com/annual-banquet.