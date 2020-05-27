A new class scheduling system will guide East Carolina University students when they return to Greenville in August after a long hiatus.
Block scheduling will split the semester into two parts, allowing students to take two or three classes during each half rather than four or five at once, the university announced earlier this month.
The format allows the administrators to be more flexible as they plan for fall classes and make adaptations to keep students, faculty and staff healthy and safe, officials said. It also will help ease the transition back to school.
“We felt that this option really gave us the flexibility for the university to be nimble in case we need to make a quick shift in gears and direction from either face-to-face or remote teaching,” said Grant Hayes, ECU’s acting provost and senior vice chancellor of academic affairs.
“Given our situation and times of uncertainty, we think this is the model that is going to allow us to progress through the semester in a way that is going to be beneficial to all, as well as keeping the health and safety of our staff, students and faculty at the forefront,” he said.
Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson announced in April that in-person classes would return for the fall semester. Officials may announce start dates for August classes later this week.
According to Hayes, class meetings will be about the same length, as well as the frequency, under block scheduling. Hayes said Monday, Wednesday and Friday classes are likely to be 90 minutes rather than 50 minutes, and Tuesday and Thursday classes could run about two hours and 15 minutes instead of the usual 90 minutes.
He said block scheduling should ensure students have less stress so they can remain focused on their studies and not lose motivation.
“We think that keeping students engaged during the disruption or possible disruption would be easier with this type of model,” Hayes said. “We did have some students disengage after spring break. Some students withdrew because of hardship, so we really think this will help with that.”
The coronavirus pandemic forced the university to close in March while students were away on spring break. When classes resumed, they were online. Mitchelson announced in April that social distancing and other measures would be implemented when in-person classes began.
For students, who have already registered for fall classes, Hayes said block scheduling will not require them to re-register. He said individual departments are working to integrate previously scheduled classes into the new format.
“What we are focusing on at the moment is implementation and, of course, this is a new model for the institution, so we are putting things in place to make this a smooth transition for students and faculty,” Hayes said. “Many courses build on each other so we really want to make sure to take a closer look at that.”
As for freshmen who don’t begin their registration until June 9, Hayes said the administration and advisers will have the new schedule ready by then. Any student who has questions or faces difficulties with registration will have full access to advisers, who will be able to work out these issues, he said.
Hayes said the university has sent all students a FAQ sheet via student email to answer a variety of questions they might have.
“I’m hoping getting these questions out with the appropriate responses is going to put a lot of people at ease, and I’m sure there will be more questions and we will answer them,” he said.
The new scheduling will apply for the majority of students, but there will be some exceptions with courses that are more “experiential in nature,” Hayes said.
According to the FAQ sheet, these exceptions include graduate programs that were already solely online, as well as some studio, student teaching, clinical, practicum, internship, recital/performance/ensemble and individual study education classes. The sheet said other programs also will be able to request exemptions if they are deemed necessary.
Hayes said overall, the feedback toward block scheduling has been mixed, which he believes is due to “a lack of understanding as far as how the model will play out.”
“Sometimes when students think of block scheduling, I think their frame of reference is from block scheduling in high school,” Hayes said. “But of course this is somewhat different.”