Blood banks across the nation continue to face unprecedented drops in supplies and the shortages are impacting local health care providers, officials at Vidant Health said.
Donations have dropped notably dropped since the pandemic began to restrict people’s movement, said David Harlow, vice president of operations with Vidant Health system, which serves Pitt and nearly 30 eastern North Carolina counties.
“COVID, like so many other things, has changed the dynamic of how people go out in public and that has decreased the number of donations that we have seen. Not just here in eastern North Carolina, but around the state.”
According to Harlow, it is common to see a shortage of blood supply during the holidays. However, demand for blood usually increases during this time creating a deficit. “People go out and have parties and sometimes do silly things. I remind people all the time that really, this is a need every year,” Harlow said.
The pandemic, compounded with the expected holiday season shortage, could cripple health care operations. The American Red Cross released a statement expressing concern saying, “If more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusion.”
Harlow has similar concerns: “Every time you see one of our helicopters coming around eastern North Carolina, it’s very likely that the individual is going to need blood … we are the only Level I trauma center in eastern North Carolina. We do hundreds of surgeries a day ... every surgery doesn’t require blood, but many of them do. Particularly trauma ones.”
Vidant Health is partnered with The Blood Connection, a community blood center that works with hospitals to provide ensure they have an adequate blood supply.
Their website features a map of donations sites where prospective donors can find a location. Donors can also schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, online at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Those who donate blood through Jan. 2 will receive a T-shirt, while supplies last.
“If gifts are part of what you’re giving out this year, the single most precious gift that you can give is the donation of blood,” Harlow said.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 26.
- The Blind Center, 219 N. Harvey St., Washington, N.C., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 27.
- Fitness Unlimited, 622 W. 15th St., Washington, N.C., 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 28.
- Pamlico Plantation Washington, 150 Club House Circle, Washington, N.C., 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Dec. 29.
- Greenville Moose Lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 29.
- St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St., 3-7 p.m., Dec. 30.