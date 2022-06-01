The American Red Cross is holding more than a dozen blood drives and offering opportunities through mid June to meet the constant need for blood and platelets.

The Greenville Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.

  • Bethel United Methodist Church, 3798 James St., 2-7 p.m., June 2.
  • Greenville Noon Rotary, 809 Johnston St., 2-6 p.m., June 3.
  • St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2606 E. Fifth St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., June 5.
  • Pitt Community College Craig Goess Student Center, 1986 Pitt Tech Road, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., June 6.
  • Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 8.
  • Winterville Christian Church, 257 Cooper St., 3-7 p.m., June 8.
  • Mother of Mercy Catholic Church Washington, 112 W. Ninth St. 2-6 p.m., June 8.
  • Clarks Neck Fire & Rescue Department, 3797 Wharton Station Road, 2-7 p.m., June 10
  • Holly Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1080 Piney Neck Road, Vanceboro, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 11.
  • First Free Will Baptist Church, 901 N. Bonner St., Washington, 1-5 p.m., June 13.
  • Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., June 13.
  • Farmville First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., 3-7 p.m., June 14.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.