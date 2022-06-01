Blood donation opportunities coming up The Daily Reflector Jun 1, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The American Red Cross is holding more than a dozen blood drives and offering opportunities through mid June to meet the constant need for blood and platelets.The Greenville Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.Bethel United Methodist Church, 3798 James St., 2-7 p.m., June 2.Greenville Noon Rotary, 809 Johnston St., 2-6 p.m., June 3.St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2606 E. Fifth St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., June 5.Pitt Community College Craig Goess Student Center, 1986 Pitt Tech Road, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., June 6.Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 8.Winterville Christian Church, 257 Cooper St., 3-7 p.m., June 8.Mother of Mercy Catholic Church Washington, 112 W. Ninth St. 2-6 p.m., June 8.Clarks Neck Fire & Rescue Department, 3797 Wharton Station Road, 2-7 p.m., June 10Holly Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1080 Piney Neck Road, Vanceboro, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 11.First Free Will Baptist Church, 901 N. Bonner St., Washington, 1-5 p.m., June 13.Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., June 13.Farmville First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., 3-7 p.m., June 14. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews