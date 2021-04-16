A blood drive on East Carolina University’s campus aimed for a realistic goal Wednesday following the worst week of giving nationally since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The FUSE College Ministry started the event at the Main Student Center at 11 a.m., hoping to collect 30 pints. By the time is was over at 3 p.m., they had surpassed their goal by five pints.
“We’ve had around 21, 22 people walk in,” Summer Mitchell, an ECU student and intern with the Amercian Red Cross, said about halfway through.
In a report released Tuesday, the Red Cross said turnout last week was the lowest yet since March 2020. The organization raised concerns it could be a sign of more serious challenges to come in ensuring a sufficient, readily available blood supply for patients.
Mace Robinson, executive director for the Northeastern Chapter of the Red Cross in eastern North Carolina, said that loosening COVID restrictions will mean a higher demand for blood.
“As people enter this new phase of the pandemic and we see more travel on the roads, things are going to happen,” Robinson said. “We need to ensure that blood supply stays strong.”
“We’ve been experiencing a high number of cancellations,” he said. “That’s nationwide; that’s not just here in Greenville, North Carolina. The important thing to note is that we realize people are lining up for vaccines, setting appointments to go out and do so, and we’re encouraging that. We’re also encouraging them to come out and donate blood.”
Mitchell provided her perspective on why donors need to take such a shortage seriously.
“You can’t manufacture blood,” she said. “Blood donors are definitely needed among COVID. We’re social distanced here and taking safety into account. Red blood cells are always needed with PowerRed. There’s a shelf life so we need that supply constantly.”
Donation numbers in Pitt County and eastern North Carolina were not available. However, according to the Red Cross, roughly 1,000 drives are canceled each week nationwide.
The blood donor facility in Greenville, located at 700 Cromwell Drive, is open 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Robinson encouraged people to stop by and “save a life.”
Blood drives also are coming up at the following locations:
Farmville United Methodist Church, 4588 W. Church St, noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
- St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 101 Craven St., Bath, 1-6 p.m. Tuesday.
- Bear Grass Charter Academy, 6344 E. Bear Grass Road, 2:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Moratoc Park, 102 River Drive, Willimaston, 2:30-6:30 p.m. April 27.
- Northside High School, 7868 Free Union Church Road, Pinetown, 8-2 p.m. April 27.
- Elite Fitness Farmville, 3434 E Cooperative Way, 3-7 p.m. April 28.
Anyone who donates by April 30 also could win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of their choice. Visit www.rcblood.org/gift.