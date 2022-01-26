Several blood drives are coming up in the Greenville area to help meet an ongoing critical need that officials said could negatively impact patients in hospitals.
Vidant Health on Wednesday asked community members to donate blood amidst what it called a never-before-seen national shortage spurred by the pandemic and winter weather. A hospital news release said O-negative and O-positive blood types in the highest demand.
"There is always a need for blood, but it is especially important now with lower donor turnout and an increased demand," the news release said. "Donating blood can help save lives."
The Blood Connection, a nonprofit collection service, will have mobile collection units in the area starting Thursday and is taking appointments at thebloodconnection.org. Due to the vital need for blood donations, each donor will receive 1,800 Blood Connection rewards points totaling $45 in e-gift cards, Vidant's news release said.
Drives will be held 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday outside the Cancer Center at Vidant Medical Center; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Lidl, 1800 E. Fire Tower Road; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Sam's Club, 4240 Winterville Parkway; and 2-6 p.m. Feb. 8 at Vidant SurgiCenter, 102 Bethesda Drive.
Red Cross
Earlier this month, the American Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis alert due to the ongoing pandemic and omicron surge. Severe winter weather further complicated efforts to rebuild the blood supply, the agency said in a news release this week.
Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country due to winter storms, forcing about 6,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. In North Carolina, 54 blood drives were canceled, resulting in about 1,480 donations uncollected due to recent storms.
As February approaches and the effects from the spread of the omicron variant and winter weather persist, the agency is urging donors to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- ECU Main Campus Student Center, East Fifth Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 2.
- ECU Health Science Student Center, 1868 Health Science Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 3.
- Gold Point Church of Christ, 8563 Hassell Road, Robersonville, 2-7 p.m., Feb. 3
- Piney Grove Baptist Church, 2925 Piney Grove Church Road, Williamston, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 5.
- Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Feb. 8.
- Washington Assembly Of God, 2029 W. Fifth St., 2-7 p.m., Feb. 9
- ENC Donor Center, outside sponsor, 700 Cromwell Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 9
- ECU Main Campus Student Center, East Fifth Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 9 and Feb. 10.
- ECU Main Campus Student Center, East Fifth Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 10.
- Holly Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1080 Piney Neck Road, Vanceboro, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 12
- St. Peter Catholic Church, 2606 E. Fifth St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 13.
- Clark's Neck Fire & Rescue Department, 3797 Wharton Station Road, 2-7 p.m., Feb. 18
- Greenville Church of God, 3105 S. Memorial Drive, 1-5 p.m., Feb. 20
- Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., Feb. 21
- Department of Environmental Quality, 943 Washington Square Mall, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Feb. 22
- Martin Community College, Building 1-14, 1161 Kehukee Park Road, Williamston, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 22.