Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is awarding $1.54 million to East Carolina University to provide telepsychiatry services over the next five years for students at Elizabeth City State University.
This partnership expands behavioral health care services at ECSU at a time when mental health concerns on college campuses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are surging.
Depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders are being diagnosed at high rates. An estimated one in four Americans ages 18 and older have a mental disorder in any one year.
The challenges associated with attending college, such as academic pressure, can trigger symptoms or cause the first onset of behavioral health and substance use problems in students. Higher education institutions are uniquely positioned to provide behavioral health support for students alongside physical heath, academic, professional and social services.
“Through collaborative efforts with partners like ECU and ECSU, we’re able to expand quality behavioral health care services across the state,” said Dr. Nora Dennis, lead medical director of behavioral health and health equity at Blue Cross NC. “In order to improve the health and well-being of all North Carolinians, we must equally address physical and behavioral health needs. That’s why our goal is to improve access to behavioral health care in rural and underserved communities by 25% in five years.”
The investment from Blue Cross NC bolsters the ECU-led North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program (NC-STeP), which connects patients in hospital emergency departments and community-based settings with expert psychiatric care using telehealth technology. NC-STeP enhances access to behavioral health care, especially in North Carolina’s rural communities, such as Pasquotank County where ECSU is located. Telepsychiatry helps address the shortage of providers for patients who otherwise may not have access to services, all while reducing unnecessary hospital admissions and improving after-care and patient outcomes.
“With this investment from Blue Cross NC, ECU will embed a behavioral health provider, linked via telepsychiatry to a clinical psychiatrist, for case consultations and care planning at the Student Health Center at ECSU,” said Dr. Sy Saeed, director of the ECU Center for Telepsychiatry and founding executive director of NC-STeP. “This resource will benefit students by improving access to behavioral health care, reducing the need for trips to the emergency department and inpatient admissions and reducing delays in diagnosis. The psychiatrist will also be available to the patient’s primary care provider for diagnostic and treatment recommendations. We are emphasizing the total health care needs of the patient so that optimum adherence can be achieved with medications and illness self-management.”
NC-SteP was developed through the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Rural Health and Community Care. Since the program’s inception, more than 48,000 psychiatry assessments have been completed, resulting in more than 7,300 involuntary commitments overturned. The program currently serves 39 hospital emergency departments and 18 community sites across North Carolina with five new community sites planned this spring. Saeed will lead the Blue Cross NC-funded project in partnership with ECSU.
“Students need a place to share things that upset, frighten, confuse or thrill them, and these added telepsychiatry services will help us support more students directly on campus,” said Dr. Gary Brown, ECSU’s vice chancellor for Student Affairs, which oversees the Student Health Center. “These funds will allow ECSU to expand our nurse practitioner coverage on campus from 24 to 32 hours, and NC-STeP will augment the traditional models of professional counseling and preventive services we provide to students adjusting to the demands of college life.”
ECSU offers a wide range of professional counseling, preventive and psycho-educational services to enrolled students adjusting to the demands of college life. This includes resources that address the psychological, developmental and academic needs of students through counseling, faculty, staff, student and family consultation and peer education and outreach programming, as well as Therapy Assistance Online (TAO).
ECU Big Read concludes with reading by U.S. Poet Laureate
ECU will host “A Reading by United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo,” with a reading from her works and an audience question-and-answer session at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Black Box Theater in the Main Campus Student Center.
“It is a great honor for ECU to host the first Native American Poet Laureate of the United States,” said Kirstin L. Squint, Thomas Harriot College of Art and Sciences Whichard Distinguished Professor in the Humanities and Native American literature specialist in the Department of English.
The free, public event is the culmination of a series of events funded by a National Endowment for the Arts grant, Big Read — Greenville, awarded to Marianne Montgomery, associate professor and chair of the Department of English.
During the past six weeks, Big Read — Greenville has brought the community together to celebrate reading, with more than 500 copies of Harjo’s “An American Sunrise” distributed free to the public. According to Montgomery, the goal of Big Read — Greenville was to educate the community about the history of southeastern indigenous peoples, enrich the community through cultural events related to tribal nations and advance ECU’s mission to serve the public and transform the region.
“We are excited that ECU received this grant to promote and celebrate reading in our community and distribute lots of free books,” Montgomery said. “‘An American Sunrise’ is a wonderful book, and the Big Read events offered readers of all ages the chance to learn more about Harjo’s poetry and indigenous lives and cultures today.”
Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Harjo is an internationally renowned performer and writer of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. She is the author of nine books of poetry, several plays and children’s books, and two memoirs — “Crazy Brave” and “Poet Warrior” — which invite readers to experience the heartaches, losses and humble realizations of her “poet-warrior” road.
In 2019, Harjo was appointed the 23rd U.S. Poet Laureate, the first Native American to hold the position and only the second person to serve three terms in the role. “Living Nations, Living Words,” an anthology of Native American writing, is Harjo’s companion anthology to her signature poet laureate project.
NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. Big Read — Greenville is presented by the Department of English in partnership with the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Whichard Distinguished Professorship in the Humanities, the gender studies program, the ECU School of Music, Sheppard Memorial Library, Ledonia Wright Cultural Center, Down East Flick Fest, East Carolina Native American Organization, Oakwood School and the Pitt County Council on Aging.