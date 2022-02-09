Pitt County employees now have up to 24 hours a year in paid time off to be used in the event of inclement weather or another emergency that forces the county to shutter operations.
The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the proposal from Florida Hardy, the assistant county manager over human resources director. She said that up until now employees who are not required to work during shutdowns have had to dip into their personal leave time or go without pay.
“Employees who have to report for that day, in order to compensate them, they will be paid for the hours they worked and up to eight hours of inclement weather leave for that day,” Hardy told the board. The money will not be paid out if it goes unused by the end of the year or if a worker leaves employment with the county before it’s used.
Commissioner Beth Ward told the board that she felt such a proposal was a long time coming.
“I am surprised that we did not have it,” Ward said. “It is absolutely necessary, particularly with public buildings and county employees. Thank you for promoting this.”
So far in 2022 county buildings have shut down twice due to winter weather or the threat of that type of weather.
COVID testing ends
At the recommendation of County Manager Janis Gallagher, the board unanimously voted to end a weekly COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated employees instituted in September.
The board maintained $250 incentive for those who get vaccinated to encourage new hires to get their shot. Gallagher’s proposal in meeting materials would have ended the incentive program as well; she told the board she supported ending the testing mandate while maintaining the incentive.
“As seen most prominently with this omicron variant, in the time that it takes for people to be tested and their results to return, with the shortened CDC guidelines to five days in isolation, they are already back to work before they even get their results back,” Gallagher said. “We have also seen that it is less effective because we have had a good number of vaccinated employees test positive for omicron.”
Gallagher said 184 employees in the county remain unvaccinated. Out of 1,136 total, 952 have gotten their vaccine, she said. Those who got their shots prior to the policy going into effect were also eligible for $250 or 16 hours of personal leave.
Solar request
Commissioner Tom Coulson requested that a consent item to approve a six-month special use permit extension for a solar farm east of Bethel be opened for discussion, saying that the item was not added to the board’s consent agenda unanimously.
The request was by Pitt Solar LLC to complete studies and analyses for the solar farm project whose permit is set to expire March 14. Staff recommended the board approve the extension. Coulson said the item was too contentious.
“I personally have been following solar energy since the 1980s,” Coulson said. “I am convinced beyond a shadow of a doubt that 30 to 35 years solar farms are going to be a vex on the environment and communities wherever they are. They are going to leak out poisonous metals, it is going to be impossible to clean up the mess and it is an ecological time bomb. I do not want my name attached to anything approving solar.”
The six month extension passed 6-3, with Coulson, Mary Perkins-Williams and Lauren White dissenting.
Other business
Gallagher said during her manager’s report that the county’s planning department has been directed to apply for an Urgent Repair Program grant. The program is funded by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. She said the maximum payout from the grant is $132,000 which could be used in the rehabilitation of approximately 10 Pitt County homes. The application is due Feb. 28 and would be brought before the board as a budget amendment at their Feb. 21 meeting. No county funds will be required in the use of that money.
Gallagher also said that the county on Feb. 2 closed on the former AgCarolina Farm Credit Union building on First Street for $1.25 million. The space is intended to house the Register of Deeds Office, and Gallagher said that transition will be taking place over the next six months.
Commissioners Melvin McLawhorn and Mary Perkins-Williams will be attending the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference from Feb. 12-16. Both commissioners will be using the conference’s remote option which was made available due to COVID-19 concerns.
The following other items were passed following a vote by the board.
• A budget amendment to accept $350,000 in State Capital Infrastructure Funds and allot $210,000 from those funds in capital projects passed unanimously.
• A franchise amendment to permit C&D Landfill to enter Phase 3 expansion passed unanimously.
The following items were approved as part of the board’s consent agenda, which requires no discussion.
• A budget amendment for $1,519,699 in low income energy assistance program by Pitt County Social Services from ARPA funds.
• A budget amendment for $286,196 for 2016B LOBS Project Fund and 2016 LOBS Project Fund unused debt funds.
• A budget amendment for $35,000 plus matched county funds for building an outside feline cat area in conjunction with the Pitt County Animal Shelter construction project from a donation by Marilyn Thompson with Accounting and Business Solutions.
• A budget amendment of $49,530 for allocation of Home and Community Care Block Grant Funding to Aging Services.
• A budget amendment of $35,000 from N.C. Department of Commerce Building Reuse Grant.
• A budget amendment of $100,000 from N.C. Direct Grant to pass through to the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office
The board will next meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 21 for a special meeting to discuss ARPA funds. The board will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. that evening.