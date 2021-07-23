Another Sheetz location in Greenville will be getting a new look in the coming months.
Greenville’s Board of Adjustments on Thursday approved an amendment to a special-use permit allowing the demolition and rebuilding of the Sheetz at 1000 Charles Blvd.
Representatives for the company and an attorney said the rebuild will add indoor dining space as well as a drive through, making the store more closely resemble the Sheetz on Moye Boulevard, which opened in 2020.
Tom Anastasi, an engineer with Sheetz, said that the rebuild will cost approximately $4.5 million. In the process, underground fuel storage tanks will be updated. The location also is expected to offer ethanol-free fuel and diesel.
Jamie Gerhart, director of real estate for Sheetz Inc., said that the need for a drive-through became more apparent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the last 15 months drive-throughs have become essential to a ton of new customers and how they shop,” Gerhart said. “As an essential business we were open throughout the pandemic and we found that having a drive-through is very key to providing for our customers.”
The facility will expand toward 11th Street to accommodate for the drive-through and add interior space. The group said that this will allow for four driveways.
The existing entry on Charles Boulevard will be converted to a right turn-only driveway. The group is working with the city, N.C. Department of Transportation and Rivers and Associates, a land development entity, to construct a concrete median which will eliminate left turns.
Dwight Vernelson with Rivers and Associates said that this would eliminate traffic hazards caused by left turns.
Staff said the location is important as it faces two major thoroughfares on Charles Boulevard and 10th Street.
A similar project is underway at the Sheetz on Fire Tower Road. Instead of a full demolition and rebuild, the facility is being remodeled.
“We are demolishing two or three walls, gutting the inside and building a slightly larger footprint,” Anastasi said of the Fire Tower location. “The location does not have the space to rebuild a larger new-generation store. It will also feature more updated finishes and new tanks, canopy and that sort of thing.”
The board did not discuss the proposal. The vote to approve with staff recommendations was unanimous.
The board also approved the following special use permit proposals at their Thursday meeting:
- A microblading business at 2708 E. 10th St., Suite A, operated by Kiel Slayton and Raven’s Thorn LLC.
- A tattoo shop at 2706 E. 10th Street operated by Kiel Slayton.
- A 2.2 acre auto body paint and repair facility on Whitley Drive to be operated by Bret Florey.
- A child day care facility to be operated at 910 Staton Road by Greenville Community Services LLC.
The board will next meet in person at 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, on the third floor of City Hall.