A Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store could begin its North Carolina footprint in Greenville now that the city’s Board of Adjustment has approved special use permits for locations on Memorial Drive and East 10th Street.

The board on Thursday unanimously approved two special use permit requests from Capital Growth Buchalter, a real estate development company, on behalf of Wawa. The chain of gas stations includes fast casual dining options and is common in the country’s Mid-Atlantic region.

