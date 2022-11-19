A Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store could begin its North Carolina footprint in Greenville now that the city’s Board of Adjustment has approved special use permits for locations on Memorial Drive and East 10th Street.
The board on Thursday unanimously approved two special use permit requests from Capital Growth Buchalter, a real estate development company, on behalf of Wawa. The chain of gas stations includes fast casual dining options and is common in the country’s Mid-Atlantic region.
The first location is an 8.29 acre lot at 3600 S. Memorial Drive near the old Sears building, where attorney Clint Cogburn of Ward & Smith P.A. said approximately 6,000 square feet will be used for the store after the lot is subdivided. Allison Bragg, an engineer attached to the project, said the station would have eight pumps. The property is zoned General Commercial which Elizabeth Blount, lead planner for the city, said is in line with the store’s purpose.
The second location would occupy a 26.87-acre vacant lot on East 10th Street at Parkside Drive near Aldi and Walmart Supercenter. The space would have roughly the same store and lot dimensions despite the larger area, Bragg said, with the lot would also being subdivided into approximately 2.87 acres for the Wawa store. The property is in a mixed-use area to include residential, office residential and general commercial lots.
Both special use permits were approved with the following conditions:
Approval of stormwater management, erosion control and site plans must be obtained along with a traffic impact analysis before a building permit is issued.
Parking must satisfy both gasoline sale and convenience store requirements.
No amplified paging of people outside.
Music and other amplified sound is allowed but only with speakers that project sound toward the building.
No neon lighting or signage that uses neon or flashes.
No television, projection or computer displays can be viewable from the fueling area.
Exterior lighting in the fueling area cannot point toward public streets including those under canopies.
The convenience store may not include more than 20 percent of the establishment’s floor area dedicated to tobacco stocking or display and 40 percent of the visible signage from the public right of way cannot advertise tobacco products.
Bragg assured the board that all conditions would be met in her presentation.
With recommendations, Blount said that staff had no objections to either project. The board’s questions stemmed from what would become of the extra space on the lots, which Blount and Bragg said would be subdivided.
In March, news outlets around the state reported that Wawa was scouting locations in order to have stores in North Carolina by 2024, opening up competition with fellow Pennsylvania-based chain Sheetz, which operates six locations in the Greenville area. Three Royal Farm locations also are opening in town.
Cogburn said that Wawa is “excited” to do business in Greenville and added that he thinks both locations fit into the footprint of their respective areas.
The board on Thursday night also continued a public hearing for an administrative appeal by KLA Holdings LLC, to appeal a notice of violation from June of 2021. The board is scheduled to hold the hearing on Dec. 15.
The board also approved the following items during Thursday night’s meeting:
A special use permit for Raed Alnamer to operate a tobacco shop Class 1 across from the Greenville Pitt County Airport.
A special use permit for Coastal Plains Shooting Academy to operate an indoor shooting range on nearly 4.4 acres on Diamond Drive in northern Greenville.
A special use permit for High Life Smoke Shop and Greene City Partners, LLC, to operate a tobacco shop Class 2 at 2208 S. Memorial Drive, Suite 105.
A special use permit for Hari Singh to operate a household moving, junk hauling, moving and storage warehouse on 1.21 acres at 2725 S. Memorial Drive.
A special use permit for Glory Solutions LLC to operate a drop in care child care facility on E. Arlington Blvd., Suite E, on a .10 acre lot.
A special use permit for Three Twenty Enterprises to operate a mini-storage warehouse on a 3.3 acre lot at 4738 N.C. 33 East.
A special use permit for Pomo LLC to operate a mini-storage warehouse on a 10.23 acre lot at N.C. 43 and Bell’s Chapel Road.
A special use permit for Barrag Nasser to operate a tobacco shop Class 1 on a .47 acre lot at 631 S. Memorial Drive.
A special use permit for Hazzim Abdulhamid Mohammed to operate a Tobacco Shop Class 1 on a 1.11 acre lot at 118 S.E. Greenville Blvd.