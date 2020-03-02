Studio apartments will take the place of some retail space at University Edge and Dickinson Lofts, following approval of the switch by the Greenville Board of Adjustment.
The board approved Sidewalk Greenville LLC’s request to convert empty retail space into 13 one-bedroom, market-rate studio units. The board had to sign off on an amended permit because a special-use permit was obtained for the original project.
The Greenville City Council at its Feb. 13 meeting unanimously approved amending its agreement with Sidewalk Greenville to allow apartments in the first-floor area previously designated for commercial space.
Jim Blount, local partner for Sidewalk Greenville, said the mixed-use project was designed for retail, student and market-rate housing.
Blount said the Overton Group is the broker for the project and there has not be a single successful lease for the retail or restaurant spaces on the ground floor of the building.
“After 18 months of no results and a lot of blood, sweat and tears we have come to the conclusion that Reade Street is just not aligned for retail,” Blount said. “Our development group has been patient, very understanding and not only are the vacant spaces becoming bad optics for visitors to uptown, is a financial burden on the performance of the property.”
Gus Cook, owner representative for Sidewalk Greenville, said close to $20,000 has been spent on additional plans and the development company still has not been able to make a deal with a tenant.
Cook said the company has been investigating the idea of market-rate studio units for young professionals, which have been successful in other areas.
Blount said the lease rates are expected to be about $1,150 per month, aiming towards young professionals.
“Really the bottom the line is that economically it made no sense for us to wait out the market,” Cook said. “We have 14,000 plus square feet of empty space that doesn’t have any lease income coming in and to maintain viably this project and continue forward offering the services we are, we really feel like empty space is not good for the project or the city or for the neighborhood and that’s why we’re really trying to move this forward.”
Board member Stephen Atkinson raised concerns about the storefront doors, which Cook said would remain.
Cook said there are doors that open into the units from Reade Street, but the main entry would come from the corridor coming off of the courtyard.
Atkinson raised concerns about the security of the doors for the new units. Cook said the company didn’t want to change the facade on Reade Street, so the storefront doors will remain and will be able to be locked from the resident side.
He said the entrance points had fob electronic access.
Several issues that were brought up by city staff have been resolved, Cook said. Parking issues have been resolved by creating a plan to re-stripe the surface lot. The company also requested that the city re-stripe a portion of the remote lot it leases from the city for more parking.