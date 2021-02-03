A Pitt County commissioner proposed holding a public hearing on complaints about Suddenlink service after getting indications other commissioners wouldn’t support a letter seeking the North Carolina Attorney General’s assistance.
However, Commissioner Lauren White’s suggestion was rejected by most of the other commissioners at their Monday board meeting. There also was little discussion about a draft letter written by staff at White’s recommendation.
White said a public hearing would put residents’ complaints on the record. She recommended having a Suddenlink representative present to address concerns.
“I understand our authority to influence in this situation is limited but I feel strongly we should address the concerns of our citizens of Pitt County by providing an opportunity for citizens to share their concerns with Suddenlink representatives who are present,” White said during Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
White said on Tuesday she was surprised by the reluctance of other board members.
“I felt like this issue would be a unanimous yes,” White said. “We have to do something; we need to get somebody involved that can actually do something and light a fire under Suddenlink to provide better service.”
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally opposed her recommendation saying the county has no authority over cable/internet providers.
“I fear any step we would take to hold hearings on reported customer complaints where we don’t have legal standing is somewhat problematic,” Nunnally said.
Other providers are coming to the area, so the market should correct the current problems, he said. Also, government shouldn’t advocate for or against a particular provider.
Seven municipalities and one county already have sent letters to the Attorney General’s office asking that Suddenlink’s business practices be investigated.
It was disclosed Friday that an assistant attorney general has requested a meeting with company officials and records about customer complaints.
“I think these letters are getting Suddenlink’s attention,” White said. “Just because others have done it, and Suddenlink suddenly wants to address it, doesn’t mean that Pitt County shouldn’t send a letter or address it in some kind of way.”
In recent years people throughout Suddenlink’s service area have complained about unreliable internet service, the company’s unwillingness to fix billing errors or provide credit and poor customer service.
Having Suddenlink representatives talk with local customers might create opportunities for solutions, White said.
“We need to work towards a solution instead of telling everybody in the county this isn’t our responsibility, it doesn’t fall on our plate,” White said.
White lives in Black Jack and represents southern Pitt County which has areas with limited internet service.
White is not a Suddenlink customer but has had difficulties with internet service, including losing connection during board meetings and being unable to log back in.
Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams represents northern Pitt County and has talked repeatedly about problems she and her constituents have with internet service.
“Competition is something that will cause a company to provide great customer service but so far none of the services provided in the rural (areas), particularly over where I am, are great consumer services,” Perkins-Williams said.
When a large group of citizens have the same complaint the board, as a body of rules and policy, should help, she said.
“My feelings are that we as a body need to respond to our constituents. I see no harm weighing in on this,” Commissioner Tom Coulson said. It’s not overstepping if the board sends a letter explaining the frustrations of residents, he said.
Nunnally said he doesn’t want citizens to think their problems are being rejected.
He said commissioners could hold town halls in their individual districts and submit their own letters.
White said if the board didn’t want to hold a public hearing, she suggested sending a letter to the attorney general. Commissioner Beth Ward suggested staff bring a letter to the board’s next meeting.
Staff had crafted a draft letter and it was part of the night’s agenda but no one brought it forward.
Perkins-Williams said she has a virtual town hall scheduled for Belvoir residents at 3 p.m. on Sunday and cable/internet service would be discussed.
The discussion ended with board Chairwoman Ann Floyd Huggins asking Gallagher to work with White to set up a town hall meeting in her district.
The commissioners unanimously voted to approve the following during Monday’s meeting:
Amend its Jan. 11 meeting minutes to reflect that White voted no on the ordinance establishing the Pitt County Human Relations Commission. White’s vote had been counted as a yes because internet problems caused her to drop out of the meeting and left her unable to reconnect. The board’s rules state that unless a commissioner is excused, their vote is included in the majority if they miss it. She had previously voted against establishing the commission.
Adopted a resolution authorizing the financing and refinancing of two limited obligation bonds in the amount of $34 million to renovate A.G. Cox Middle School, purchase equipment and repair flooring at the solid waste department’s transfer station, repay the purchase amount for the Warren Farm and refinance earlier bonds. The refinancing is expected to save the county $109,000 annually over the life of the new bond for a total of $1.12 million.
- A resolution to transfer ownership of the former ABC store in Bethel to the Center for Science, Technology and Leadership Development. The board’s clerk is required to publish notice of the sale for at least 10 days prior to it being finalized. The organization currently operates a youth activity center at the location.
A $252,364 contract with Etheridge Roofing to replace the roof at the Technology Enterprise Center, located at the intersection of North Greene Street and East Belvoir Road.
- A 5 percent economic development grant and incentive package.
- The commissioners also recognized David Roosevelt Bryum, Matthew Graydon Hadnott, Isaiah Lyle Percy, Turner Michael Cook and Wade McIver Bullock for receiving their Eagle Scout rank.
Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail discussed his department’s vaccination efforts. The department is working with East Carolina University to vaccinate individuals at 40 congregate living/long-term care facilities. So far, three facilities have received vaccinations. Silvernail said he believes the partnership can continue as the need for mobile vaccination clinics expands.
The health department also is working with Pitt County Emergency Management to offer mobile clinics to vaccinate EMS workers.
However, the department, like others in the state, is struggling with the state COVID Vaccine Management System, he said.
The department’s deputy director, Amy Hattem, said it’s a system for recording COVID-19 immunizations. It went live in early December and local staff had little time to use it before vaccinations started.
Vaccination allocations are based on what local health departments enter into the system. Pitt County, like other health departments, is behind in its data entry.
The state tried providing alternate reporting, but eventually all the information has to go into the vaccine management system.
Hattem said local staff has needed to enter immunization data into three different systems: the county’s electronic health record, the vaccine management system and the North Carolina Immunization Registry. The state has promised to connect the management system and registry but that will happen in the future.
Silvernail said the using guidance from Vidant Health, his department is creating a process where it can enter information into its record system manually and transfer it to the vaccine management system.