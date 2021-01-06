Thousands of the county’s public schools students will be able to return to the classroom today after a 5-4 vote against an all-virtual start.
The Pitt County Board of Education voted against starting the semester remotely after a discussion about rising COVID-19 cases. District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith proposed that schools host online-only classes temporarily to allow time for the local COVID-19 infection rate to diminish before bringing students back to campus.
“The amount of infection that is going to be going through those doors tomorrow, you cannot argue, it’s much higher than it was previously and we were already strained to the max before Christmas,” Smith said Tuesday. “… We are doing our staff a disservice if we don’t consider it and we are doing our students a disservice if we don’t consider it.”
Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail, who participated in the meeting remotely, told the board that both the number of active cases and the percentage of tests returning positive had increased between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4. This week, the county is reporting 9.7 cases per thousand people with 12.9 percent of tests coming back positive, compared with 7.9 cases per thousand and a 10.2 percent positive test rate last week. The number of active cases has increased by about two dozen per day in the same time period.
Felicia Mosley-Williams, school nurse program manager at Vidant Health, told the board that the district’s 21 school nurses are working to manage nearly 350 reports of COVID-19 or exposure to the virus. Those reports, involving 150 staff members and 193 students, were all made Monday, the first day teachers were to report to work since before Christmas.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said the reports involve schools across the district.
“Every school site and every building has at least one case,” he said. “… So it is hitting all of them. Obviously some are worse than others.”
When schools throughout the county open their doors today, many are expecting more students to participate in face-to-face instruction.
More than 70 percent of county’s 23,166 public school students are registered to attend classes on campus at least part time, compared with about 50 percent at the start of the fall semester.
Lenker told the board that following the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, nearly 200 students enrolled as in-person learners for the spring had asked to be moved back to full-time virtual instruction before the semester began. While school officials said in November that virtual enrollment would be a semester-long commitment, Lenker said the district will give virtual students another chance to return to classes during the semester if COVID-19 cases decline.
A statement released Tuesday afternoon indicated that families of in-person students may temporarily opt for virtual learning until Jan. 15.
“This decision will not be binding for the entire semester,” according to the statement.
District 4 representative Don Rhodes, who voted Tuesday against the systemwide virtual start, said parents should be aware that if COVID-19 infection rates increase, individual schools or the entire district could change to all-virtual instruction.
“At any point in time, schools can be closed,” he said. “We can make that decision. I’d say let’s put it back on the table Jan. 11 as an item for discussion just because we need to look at the numbers again.
“I want parents to be prepared that at any point in time, either by Dr. Lenker’s decision, based on numbers at a particular school, the school can be closed, or at any point in time the school (board), with 48 hours’ notice, we can come back in and vote for all schools to go virtually,” Rhodes said.
Tuesday’s special called meeting, which at times had more than 1,300 livestream viewers, had drawn contrasting reactions since it was announced on Sunday. Some parents voiced support for a virtual start, while others said students should be allowed to return in person.
Views of board members were divided as well. The only unanimous vote during the meeting, which lasted more than two hours, was on a motion to end the discussion.
Voting with Smith for an all-virtual start were school board Chairwoman Melinda Fagundus and Vice Chairwoman Tracy Everette-Lenz, along with District 3 representative James E. Tripp Jr.
Tripp, a pastor, said he has conducted several funerals for people who have died from COVID-19.
“This virus is real. We’ve never dealt with COVID-19 before,” he said. “I think that as a board, we have to consider I’d rather see students’ parents making plans for baby-sitting services than making plans for funerals.
“This virus is not under control yet,” Tripp said. “We’ve received emails and letters from staff members who are afraid to go back in the classroom.”
Silvernail said COVID-19 vaccines could be available for teachers later this month. He said his department and school district leaders are discussing having vaccination clinics on campus for educators.
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said he was disappointed that the board was considering taking action at a meeting he expected to be strictly for providing information. With support from District 6 representative Worth Forbes, he made an unsuccessful attempt to table Smith’s motion.
“I can’t even believe that we’re talking about the school system going virtual,” Forbes said. “If we go virtual for two weeks, numbers may still be up, and there’s a possibility that they’ll be on virtual the entire semester.
“Our kids have already lost so much instruction since last March, and virtual teaching is not teaching,” he said. “It is a patch for our students and I do not believe we are looking out for what is best for our students.”
Also voting against beginning the 2021 year virtually were representatives Caroline Doherty and Amy Cole.
Cole said she was hesitant to move to virtual instruction less than 24 hours before students were scheduled to return to classes.
“I just feel like that’s not enough notice for anybody, and I made that statement back in December,” she said. “I felt like if that was the way we were going then maybe we should have made some decisions back then.”