The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission recommend rezoning nearly 72 acres on Dickinson Avenue for a multi-family housing development after a member recused himself from the action.
A request by CR Development for property north of the intersection with Williams Road would rezone 64.771 acres from residential-agricultural to residential high density and 6.980 acres would be rezoned to conservation overlay. The request now goes before the City Council.
The commission met and voted Thursday because a state law that allows boards to hold remote meetings requires giving the public up to 24 hours to submit written comments on items that were topics of a public hearing. The request was initially discussed on Tuesday.
The commission received two comments from the public about the ordinance. One community member asked multiple questions about the type of development being planned and its impact on Green Mill Run and surrounding wildlife.
This zoning allows for multi-family but tract two intervenes for conservation, Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said. The area would remain in its natural state but its acreage would count toward how many structures can be built on the remaining property.
Commission member John Collins raised questions about the number of dwellings allowed on the site.
Planner Bradleigh Sceviour said 150 multi-family and 110 duplex buildings would be allowed on the site. Duplexes have two units, making a total of 370 dwellings for the site, Sceviour said.
Hap Maxwell had a question about who would be responsible for maintaining the required 25-year retention pond.
Lisa Kirby said the development would be responsible for the pond. For stormwater control facilities, property owners are required to do monthly inspections and pay for an annual inspection by a professional engineer to look at the functionality of the pond.
The owner would also have to provide a log of their maintenance during the monthly inspections. The city also does a separate inspection to make sure they agree with the professional engineer.
Owners are required to do the annual inspection without prompting from the city, Kirby said.
At the commission’s June 16 meeting, Michael Overton, owner of The Overton Group, asked to be recused from the vote because a broker at his company represents a buyer of the property. The commission voted to recuse him from the vote.
Max Joyner III made a motion to approve the ordinance, and Collins seconded the motion. The commission unanimously approved the ordinance.
An ordinance requested by Collice and Ann Moore, a limited liability company, to rezone a total of 2.3885 acres located at the southwest corner of Moye Boulevard and Stantonsburg Road from medical-support and medical-general commercial to medical-heavy commercial was unanimously approved by the commission.
The commission also voted unanimously to approve the closures of portions of Josh Court and Ridgeway Street.