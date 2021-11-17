Calendars being considered for the next school year provide alternative choices for spring break but no options for finishing the fall semester before Christmas.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kristi Rhone shared two proposed calendars with the Pitt County Board of Education during its Monday workshop.
One scheduled spring break in March and another around the Easter holiday in April. The district has invited public input on the calendars until Nov. 22. Visit https://bit.ly/PCSCalendarFeedback22-23.
On both drafts of the calendar, the 2022-23 school year would begin on Aug. 29 and end on June 9.
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest questioned why neither calendar draft would end the fall semester before Christmas break, when that was a priority for this school year’s calendar.
Lenker said the late start is a matter of state law, which requires traditional public schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26.
“We would love to have exams before Christmas, but not many people feel that we could teach the first semester in 72 days,” he said. “When the General Assembly made that rule, I don’t know if they thought about this.”
Lenker said Pitt County Schools has tried several times to get a waiver from the state that would allow the district to begin classes earlier but has been denied. Both the district’s early college high schools begin their school years in early August to align with the academic calendars of East Carolina University and Pitt Community College.
For the 2021-22 school year, Pitt County Schools moved its spring break to March to align with PCC to benefit students who are taking traditional high school classes and community college courses simultaneously.
Rhone said teachers seem to prefer spring break in March, while some families have indicated they would like to have a week off near Easter.
Rhone said next year’s proposed calendars attempt to address issues with teacher workdays following complaints that teachers needed more days to prepare to begin the school year. The draft calendars also have drawn comments from educators who would prefer to have more workdays during the school year instead of before school begins in August.
But Lenker said state requirements for when schools must begin and end (no later than the Friday closest to June 11) make it difficult to schedule as many workdays as teachers request.
District 3 representative James E. Tripp Jr. said that, in many ways, district leaders’ hands are tied in terms of planning the calendar.
“Until they (state leaders) change that, we have to work with what we have to work with,” he said.