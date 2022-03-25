Progress felt like a fading prospect two years ago when we published Visions 2020, our first progress edition in decades.
The novel coronavirus — that’s what we were calling it then — had begun to spread as we were finishing its pages. By the time we printed and distributed the sections, we had seen the first nightmarish signs that life had abruptly changed. Sporting events went silent, colleges shut their doors, the shutdown started.
In the many months that followed, COVID-19 took its toll. Businesses closed, in some cases for good, some people lost their jobs and nearly all of us had to learn to live more remotely. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recorded more than 2.6 million cases of the virus statewide since March 3, 2020, with at least 2,943 deaths.
Locally more than 52,000 cases of the virus have been recorded in Pitt County, with at least 153 deaths, the latest on Feb. 26. Martin County saw more than 6,000 cases and 89 deaths, and Greene County had more than 5,700 cases and 56 deaths.
Our communities, and our country, proved resilient, however. The steps we took helped us combat the global pandemic’s spread while scientists quickly developed a new type of vaccine utilizing mRNA. Many of the most vulnerable people had been inoculated by the time we published Progress ENC in March 2021.
Steps against the virus continued through the year, even as we confronted the delta and omicron variants. Greater numbers of us received the vaccine, and later booster shots. As of March 18, 72 percent of people in the state were fully vaccinated. The figure in Pitt County was 53 percent, 49 percent in Martin County and 64 percent in Greene County.
Spread had dropped substantially by the time we were finishing up the 2022 edition of Progress ENC.
Mask requirements had been lifted, concerts and festivals were gearing up for the first time in two years and people began to have hope the pandemic was controlled.
Most would say that is progress, but it is not the only progress we have seen. Innovations and growth in our communities continued even when case numbers climbed, from industrial expansion and workforce and educational development to municipal and public works projects.
With help from many community members, we have outlined some of that growth and innovation on these pages, with much of it focusing on the people behind the progress.
Thankfully, examples of positive development are too numerous for us to give a complete accounting, but the stories here show many of our strengths.
Those strengths have helped sustain us through these last two years — and will help us to meet more challenges that are sure to come.