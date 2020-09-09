The Greenville Police Department is investigating a drowning that occurred on the Tar River.
The department responded to the incident about noon on Saturday after boaters located the body in the river, near the train trestle west of the South Pitt Street Bridge, according to GPD spokeswoman Kristen Hunter.
The victim’s age, race and gender have not been released. The combination of water and high temperatures can make identification difficult, Hunter said. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
GPD is looking at missing person reports to see if any could be connected to the drowning victim, she said.