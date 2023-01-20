Williamston man's body found in Dare County

DeVuan Bland, 19, missing since Dec. 14, was found dead in Dare County.

 Dare County Sheriff’s Office

MANTEO — The body of a missing Williamston man was discovered in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge in Dare County earlier this month, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

A body found in the water near the bridge, which links Roanoke Island and Nags Head, was determined to be that of 19-year-old DeVuan Bland. No foul play is suspected, officials said.

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.