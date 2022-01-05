A battle over books continues in Pitt County Schools, where a parent and the school district remain at odds over whether or not certain titles are appropriate for middle schoolers.
Following an hourlong, special-called Board of Education hearing on Monday, the school board agreed to resume discussion later this month on three books that have been criticized for sexually explicit content and profanity.
District Media Specialist Meredith Hill told the board that while challenges to books are increasing across the country, she cannot recall a local case in which a school decision on a book has been appealed to the Board of Education.
“Every other book challenge in Pitt County Schools as long as I’ve been here has been heard at the school level and decided at the school level,” she said. “There has never been another book that has made it to the district level.”
Sharon M. Draper’s “Forged by Fire” and “Darkness Before Dawn,” along with “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely, are expected to be included on the agenda for the board’s Jan. 17 workshop meeting.
Parent Taylor Keith, who initially filed an objection to Ayden Middle School’s use of the books in November, appealed to the school board after a selection committee upheld the school’s decision. Both the school and the committee said the books were in keeping with a district policy requiring that instructional materials be appropriate for students’ maturity levels.
“Forged by Fire” includes a story line in which a girl is sexually abused by her stepfather. In “Darkness Before Dawn,” the antagonist is a high school track coach who rapes student athletes.
At the hearing, which drew more than a dozen spectators, Keith said he was not asking that Draper’s books be removed from the school library, although he said parental consent should be required for students to read them. Keith, who focused most of his comments on “Forged by Fire,” criticized the two books from Draper’s Hazelwood High trilogy for centering on dark and disturbing subject matter that he said should not be assigned for students to read and discuss in class. He said Scholastic Corp. lists “Forged by Fire” as appropriate for high school readers.
“A 13-year-old couldn’t go to the cinema right now and watch an R-rated movie without a parent or guardian,” he said. “Yet this review board apparently thinks that rape is an acceptable topic for an eighth grade English teacher. … There is no way an English teacher needs to be having this conversation with teenagers.”
Pitt County Schools Policy 3210, which allows parents to challenge reading material, is accompanied by a checklist that includes questions about the book, such as, “Is there a preoccupation with sex, violence, cruelty, brutality or aberrant behavior that would make this material inappropriate for the intended audience?”
“You guys said no, which is insane,” Keith said. “This is a book about a man raping his 13-year-old daughter.”
Hill told the board that district policy allows students and parents to request an alternate reading assignment if they object to assigned content.
She said the novels are works of realistic fiction which reflect situations that some students face. According to national statistics, she said 1,500 of the district’s 23,000 students may have experienced sexual abuse or assault by an adult.
“These are relevant topics,” Hill said. “If a student is not experiencing these situations themselves, they are attending school with someone who is.
“By labeling books that handle difficult topics as inappropriate or objectionable, we would essentially be labeling the students who are dealing with those situations as inappropriate or objectionable,” she said.
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest questioned the prevalence of profanity in “All American Boys,” a book about police brutality toward an innocent black teenager.
“I read until I couldn’t take it anymore with the G-D’s and the F this and the F that,” he said. “If our standards are to try to teach young people how to conduct themselves and to be able to use language that is acceptable with standards of what good, decent language is, I can’t even believe the book’s out there. How the book even got in Pitt County Schools, I don’t know.”
Hill cited research indicating the average youth uses 90 swear words per day and said more than 80 percent of young adult novels on the New York Times Bestseller list include profanity.
“The teacher chose this book because she was trying to engage students who were not interested in reading,” she said. “So she wanted to pick a book that would make the children feel like their lived experience and their language was reflected in the books that they read.
“We are not here just for the students who are having a typical, what you would call your standard of lifestyle,” Hill said. “We are here for every child and every home experience that they have.”
District 6 representative Worth Forbes and Forrest said the school board needs to look at the makeup of the selection committee responsible for determining whether or not instructional materials are appropriate.
“There’s no way this book needs to be on any Pitt County Schools shelf,” he said, referring to “All American Boys.”
“Everything that I stand for as a citizen, I could not justify any kid reading this book. I believe it lowers the standard of the child, and I think our main objective as a board is to be uplifting and to lift our kids out of that frame of mind from thinking about those vulgar words and hearing that,” Forbes said. “I just think that we have really exposed something here that is a beast. I really do.”