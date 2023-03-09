A disagreement over the kinds of books that should be purchased for school libraries has divided the Board of Education.

The school board voted Monday to spend more than $1.2 million on new titles for media centers throughout the district, despite opposition from two members. The 6-2 vote followed objections from District 9 representative Benjie Forrest and District 6 representative Worth Forbes, who asked that funds not be used to purchase books that have themes containing sexuality or gender identity for elementary and middle school students.


