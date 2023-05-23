If you see an American flag at a grave site in Greenville and Pitt County this Memorial Day, chances are it was placed by youth volunteers sharing their respect for veterans and their history.

At least 110 local Boy Scouts spent a misty Saturday morning planting flags at the gravesites of veterans who gave their lives in service to their country. The Scouts gathered at the headquarters of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 to pick up the more than 3,000 flags that were distributed across seven Pitt County cemeteries.


