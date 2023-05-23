...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Andrew Horrigan, 11, plants a flag at a veteran’s grave marker in Greenville’s Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday. Horrigan and more than 100 other Boy Scouts of America helped the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 plant flags at over 3,000 Pitt County graves in observance of Memorial Day, May 29.
Rick Reeves, Paul Smith, Thomas Hines, Jim Kittrell and Levi Clemons Jr., from left, stand as Hines delivers an invocation at a brief ceremony on Saturday. Kittrell, the unit coordinator for Boy Scout Troop 25 of Farmville, helped organize the planting of more than 3,000 flags at Pitt County veterans’ graves on behalf of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272, of which the other four men are members.
Photos by Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Flags at the graves of veterans in Greenwood Cemetery.
Pat Gruner / The Daily Reflector
Pat Gruner / The Daily Reflector
Members of the Boy Scouts of America and troop leaders salute during the Pledge of Allegiance.
If you see an American flag at a grave site in Greenville and Pitt County this Memorial Day, chances are it was placed by youth volunteers sharing their respect for veterans and their history.
At least 110 local Boy Scouts spent a misty Saturday morning planting flags at the gravesites of veterans who gave their lives in service to their country. The Scouts gathered at the headquarters of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 to pick up the more than 3,000 flags that were distributed across seven Pitt County cemeteries.
“If it weren’t for you guys, this wouldn’t be possible,” Levi Clemons, the chapter’s former president, told the assembled Scouts, their families and leaders. “We have a lot of ailments, back, knee, whatever you can think of.”
Clemons, who served a tour with the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1969-70, told Scouts that, by his estimation, the youngest Vietnam veterans would be 69 years old in 2023. He is now 73. Due to VVA national rules which prohibit non-Vietnam veterans from joining, that means keeping the memory of those who served in the conflict will fall to future generations like the Scouts.
“We’re a last-man-standing organization,” said Guy Miller, a member of VVA 272 who served as a U.S. Army pilot during the conflict. “We’re dying off. We’re all getting older. We’ve gotten too old to place the flags. Our ranks are thinning every year, and the time will come when there aren’t any of us left.
“But these boys taking part in this will remember all their lives that they assisted us in serving the veterans lying in honor in Pitt County.”
Honoring those veterans is one of the goals held up by VVA 272 in response to the negative treatment received by Vietnam veterans in theater and upon their return home, Miller said. The actions they take now uphold their mission.
“Never again will one generation of American veterans abandon another,” Miller said. “In that spirit we are supporting veterans of all eras, of all services. This annual project of placing the flags on the graves of over 3,000 veterans in Pitt County, is our way of honoring those who went before us.”
Memorial Day was initially celebrated as Decoration Day in the 1860s following the American Civil War. Members of the public would visit cemeteries to pay homage to the nation’s war dead.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Memorial Day holiday was set through an act of Congress on the last Monday in May in 1971, not long after Clemons returned from his tour of duty and two years before then President Richard Nixon would sign accords to end the Vietnam War and four years before the Fall of Saigon which many historians consider the conflict’s climax.
Boy Scouts Andrew Horrigan and Aaron Hackler, both 11, planted rows of graves at Greenwood Cemetery near Fifth Street in Greenville. The two have been involved with the program for the past three or four years.
“It shows how we need to respect the people who helped … kind of hold our country together,” Horrigan said. “Without them we wouldn’t be here. It’s also just kind of respectful, because people died.”
What Clemon said about aging veterans resonated with Horrigan.
“Not everybody will know them. I was thinking about that this morning. (Vietnam veterans) are getting older.” he said.
Parents and Scout leaders said they also appreciate the opportunity to express their gratitude and respect to veterans. Anthony Bailey of Troop 9046 in Greenville had multiple Scouts ready to distribute flags at Pinewood Memorial Park.
An assistant principal in Beaufort County, Bailey said that the effort put into the task gives Scouts an understanding of its importance.
“How many times do we truly take a moment to honor?” Bailey said. “Sometimes the reward is having a family member walk up when you’re planting the flag.
“It’s a humble sense that you’re taking time to recognize their loved one who’s not here, that they did serve our country in some capacity in the military, whether that’s Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force,” he said.