Coffy Anderson remembers growing up across from St. Gabriel’s School on Ward Street. Now she’ll be working in that same space, where west Greenville’s new Boys & Girls Club hopes to educate and inspire future leaders.
She was among the Greenville and Pitt County officials on hand at the Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Center on Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Anderson, a unit director for the organization, said that she believes the center’s new purpose furthers Gorham’s legacy and vision.
“She believed in service,” Anderson said. “She was a woman of service with a heart of gold. She was always giving. She was a woman of God and she gave back to the school until her passing.”
“We are all about service. Our goal is to serve this community — the parents and children who are here.”
The center will provide after-school and summer school activities beginning on Sept. 7. The space is expected to serve approximately 120 students a day, providing a hot meal and healthy snack, daily recreation and both classroom and leadership education. This includes swim lessons, summer camp activities and college and career exploration.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain finalized a lease on the building in May. The Greenville City Council approved that lease for five years.
Kimberly Boyd, president and CEO of the organization, said that she and her team have had a vision for the space for about a year now.
“At that time the city was made aware that ECU would not be using this building anymore,” Boyd said. “We came and walked through and started dreaming a little bit about it. We called Rich (Zeck) and he started dreaming about it a little bit. It got into real serious conversations just in February.”
In addition to students, the Boys & Girls Club is working with Zeck and Pitt County’s Council on Aging to fulfill the center’s focus on intergenerational learning.
“Lucille was involved with St. Gabriel’s Church for decades,” Boyd said. “She really saw this as a hub of the community for the children and the seniors.
“Prior to her death, the space was dedicated as an intergenerational campus because that is what she believed this community is so rich in,” Boyd said. “The idea of not just taking young people back to the campus, but in pairing young people with seniors is like the epitome of what she wanted. Both ends of the age spectrum will be able to share their rich gifts together.”
At the ribbon-cutting, Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said that opening a center like this in west Greenville provides equitable education for residents and reduces excessive travel.
“It is always exciting to do a ribbon-cutting,” Connelly said. “Most of the time when we do a ribbon-cutting it is to celebrate a new business, but this is way more exciting than a new business coming to our community.
“I think the moment that I realized just how important this is, was when Kimberly was on a call… and mentioned that many of the kids here in west Greenville actually get bussed to the location in Farmville,” he said. “That is an incredibly long distance for those kids to go. Another comment she made was that, not only do they go there, but it makes it difficult for the parents to be present and see anything that they are doing because of the distance.”
Anderson agrees that the center is a step in the right direction for serving west Greenville.
“This has been a very underserved community,” Anderson said. “There are so many resources and so much community knowledge here. We just need a chance.”
The organization also has exclusive use of the second floor of the office building across the street. It was once a convent and is also known as the Lessie Bass Building.
Boyd said that the first floor of that building will be available for community meetings.
For Anderson, whose roots are in west Greenville, it is hard not to see her new job at the center as something personal.
“To have this particular opportunity, it is like it coming back threefold,” Anderson said. “I grew up here. I am a product of this community.
“This is heartfelt. I am just so excited for this opportunity.”
The campus will hold an open house at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.