When people hear “Boys & Girls Club” they often think “another great after-school program,” according to a leader in the organization.
It’s a great thing to be known for, said Kirk Dominick, interim president and CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, but so much more takes place in the 17 units throughout organization’s seven counties.
“People know our name, know our brand, know our service,” Dominick said. “We have a high level of awareness, but I believe we have a low level of understanding. I don’t think they know as much about the true impact we are having. Those that do support us at a different level than those that don’t.”
The Boys & Girls Club makes a difference in academics, healthy lifestyles, character and leadership, Dominick said.
Following a two-year period that saw the organization shut down for nearly five months because of the COVID-19 pandemic protocols and limited interaction with supporters and donors, Dominick wants 2022 to be a year that reintroduces the Boys & Girls Club to the community. The goal is not only to recruit donors and volunteers, but draw more families to the nonprofit organization.
“The needs we are seeing are greater than they have ever been,” Dominick said. “After 18-24 months of the impact of the pandemic, we are seeing kids with greater levels of learning loss. We are seeing kids with more social and mental insecurities than ever before.”
Families are also dealing with more financial difficulties, he said.
“Not to sound all doom and gloom, I would say the need for Boys & Girls Clubs is greater than ever and we are committed to that,” Dominick said.
The numbers bear it out.
Nationwide, 40 percent of Boys & Girls Club members use the organization on a daily basis. Locally, 80 percent of members are at the units on a daily basis.
The organization
The current iteration of the local Boys & Girls Club began in 2017, when two chapters combined and created an organization with units in Pitt, Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Lenoir and Martin counties.
Dominick, who served as club CEO in Pitt County in the early 1990s and as interim CEO during the 2017 transition, said the organization serves 1,000 youth ages 6-18, with half attending Pitt County units.
Membership is down from a pre-pandemic high of about 1,400 children and teenagers, Dominick said.
Part of the decrease is a result of the organization closing from March through August 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions. When the organization re-opened, pandemic restrictions required smaller member-to-staff ratios and the organization scrambled to rehire and add staff. Early on, units in the smaller counties had waiting lists because of staffing challenges, Dominick said, but that issue has been resolved.
A move last year also made room for growth. A unit once based at Jarvis United Methodist Church was relocated to the Lucille Gorham center in August. It’s anticipated the site can host 120 children, officials said.
Club leaders wanted a space in west Greenville because many of its members who live there were being bused to Farmville. There is also a historical component.
“We are just over 50 years old and one of our first locations was actually in the west Greenville community on Skinner Street,” Dominick said. “We are more than thrilled to be back in what we perceive to be a community of great need, a community of great significance.
“We are eternally grateful to Jarvis and their congregation for the years that they hosted us and supported our operations financially and otherwise,” Dominick said.
The programming
The success of the Boys & Girls Club is measurable, he said.
The club undertakes the National Youth Outcomes Initiative Survey, an anonymous survey of all active 9-18 year old members, that allows them to share their experiences and perspectives of their club. The information is used to develop activities, programs and partnerships and for staff development.
The 2021 survey found that 93 percent of club members expect to graduate from high school; 75 percent of members intend to complete post-secondary education; 92 percent of members try to help when they see people in need and more than 60 percent of members are physically active for at least 60 minutes on five or more days a week.
Even before the pandemic, the organization recognized some children need to devote extra time to academics.
Club Academy was launched in 2014. The club works with school systems to provide services and activities to enhance the overall academic performance of members in grades kindergarten through five. Learning plans are individualized for each member.
The programming focuses on reading math and science while promoting interest in STEM-related fields.
The academy operates out of seven units, three in Greenville, two in Martin County and one each in Greene and Lenoir counties. Since the program started, more than 90 percent of academy members were promoted to the next grade level.
Last semester 216 club members participated in the academy.
“We’re not just helping kids catch up but we’re helping them excel,” Dominick said.
Better people
Equally important are the immeasurable benefits children take from the program, he said.
“The one thing I can’t measure in black and white for you but I can show you in the clubs, they are just better people,” Dominick said. “If we focus on all that academic and technical curriculum but forget to build the character of these people, what have we really done?”
Dominick has firsthand experience. He joined the organization when he was 12 and it was the Boys Club.
“I thought I was too cool to go to the Boys Club, but it was a life-changing experience for me,” he said. “It was the best place I had been and that’s why I’m still involved.”
Dominick attended college on a Boys Club scholarship. After serving as the local club president, he moved up to the national organization.
Beyond promoting physical health with recreational activities and academic pursuits, the organization provides other services, Dominick said.
There is programming that tackles issues around substance abuse and intervention. Staff is intentionally focused on addressing social and emotional well being and recognizing mental health issues.
Teenagers are being prepared for the workforce through preparation for a trade or higher educational.
The organization also works on more immediate needs such as ensuring members receive healthy snacks and at least one hot meal a day.
The meals are typically served between 2:45-4:30 p.m., depending on the club’s location. The meal features a meat or meat alternative, vegetable, fruit, a whole-grain item, such as noodles, and milk. It’s often chocolate milk but that’s allowed as long as it’s low fat, Dominick said. Snacks typically consist of 100 percent fruit juice and a whole grain item like pretzel or whole-grain crackers.
“What I’m observing in the clubs is the kids are eating pretty good,” he said.
The club receives $3.66 per meal and $1 per snack from a division of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The amount doesn’t cover the entire cost of the meals, Dominick said, so the organization raises funds to pay the remaining amount. The organization directed $85,000 to cover the costs of the food in fiscal year 2020-21, he said.
The club took up this effort, he said, because hungry children do not do well in school.
Community support
While the organization receives limited federal funding for activities — such as its nutrition program — and some money from membership fees, the bulk of its revenue comes from fundraising, which has taken a hit during the pandemic.
The organization’s annual budget is about $7 million. Revenue dropped by $1 million between 2019 and 2020, Dominick said.
“For two years roughly, we were unable to hold in person events,” Dominick said. “For us, those events across these seven counties … are a great way to connect with our donors and let them know what we are doing with their donations.”
The organization’s leadership has looked for alternative ways to create personal connections with donors but the pandemic also prevented one-on-one meetings, Dominick said.
In some cases, it involved having to ask more people and organizations for money since some longtime donors experienced downturns brought on by the pandemic, he said.
Eastern North Carolina is a generous geographic region when you stay front and center of the minds of its residents, Dominick said.
“Our clubs here are blessed with very strong community support,” he said.
When the organization creates connections in the community, donors respond.
“They have understood that during this time of crisis the Boys & Girls Club is a critical need,” he said. The organization allows parents to return to work because they know their children are in a healthy, safe environment.
Along with financial assistance, the organization needs volunteers and advocates.
“We need them to rally around these young people when they are in the Boys & Girls Club and when they are not,” he said. “We’re concerned about the wellbeing of all children in our community.”