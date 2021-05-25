Greenville City Council unanimously approved a five-year lease that will allow the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain use of the Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Center.
The council also unanimously approved a last-minute item added to its Monday virtual meeting: the hiring of a consultant to work on election redistricting.
The council also directed City Attorney Emanuel McGirt to bring back an action that will allow it to return to in-person meetings in August.
Gorham Center lease
The lease approved by the council will give the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plains use of two buildings that are part of the Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Center, which is located on Ward Street.
The school building and playgrounds will house a Boys & Girls Club unit that will provide after-school and summer school activities.
The organization also will have exclusive use of the second floor of the office building across the street. It was once a convent and is also known as the Lessie Bass Building.
McGirt said the city and Boys & Girls Club will share the first floor of the office building and a garden located behind the facility.
The lease also includes 10 parking spaces.
The rental payments will be $12,000 for the first year, $18,000 in year two, $19,600 in year three, $24,000 in year four and $18,000 in year five, which will actually be eight months and 24 days.
The club has the option of renewing the lease for a second five-year period. The rent will be $30,000 annually.
The club must pay all utilities but the city will reimburse it 50 percent of the office building’s cost.
The lease goes in effect Tuesday.
Boys & Girls Club CEO Kimberly Boyd said the organization will begin renovating the space in June. The club plans to begin immediate community outreach.
“As we engage families we will include the opportunity for them, in the next several weeks, to participate in one of our other four Pitt County locations,” Boyd said. The organization is looking at providing transportation to the other sites.
The goal is to have the facility open before the new school year begins in August, Boyd said.
Councilwoman Rose Glover asked what are the plans for using the chapel and two other buildings located on the property.
City Manager Ann E. Wall said the city retains control of those properties and has ideas on how some partners can use them.
Glover said she hoped the intergenerational center office building would remain open for community meetings.
The first floor of the office building, the chapel and community annex are currently open for meetings.
Redistricting
Council members approved a $17,500 contract to hire the law firm Tharrington & Smith and a demographer to serve as redistricting consultants.
Earlier this month McGirt said delays in the release of U.S. Census redistricting data will make it very unlikely the council’s district boundaries will be redrawn in time for the Nov. 2 municipal elections.
Legislation is before the state Senate that would let municipalities delay elections if there are district imbalances.
If the nation’s decennial census shows population imbalances exist in election districts, redistricting is undertaken to bring the districts into balance.
Last month the U.S. Census office reported states are expected to receive redistricting data by Aug. 16 and the full redistricting will be delivered by Sept. 30.
Filing for Greenville City Council elections is scheduled to begin on July 26 and end on Aug. 13.
In-person meetings
Council directed its attorney to bring back an ordinance ordering a return to in-person meetings starting Aug. 1.
Councilman Will Bell asked for a discussion on the item. Setting August as the return date will give staff time to make the proper notifications and arrangements.
The City Council approved a resolution on Aug. 13, 2020, directing it and all boards and commissions to hold remote meetings.
The council traditionally doesn’t meet in July but some of its boards and commissions meet that month.
“I think August would certainly give us an opportunity to make sure all the systems are in place, all the appropriate protocols are in place for a return because it’s not just the council, it’s all the boards and commissions as well,” Wall said.
When the Planning and Zoning Commission met Thursday its members decided to ask the council to return to in-person meetings because the rules requiring a delay in votes for public hearing items was becoming burdensome.
McGirt advised caution.
“One concern of mine is that since it’s been in effect for a while it would be wise to bring this back as an agenda item because we don’t want to make any rash decisions,” McGirt said.
Councilwoman Monica Daniels asked if a provision could be made to allow council members to participate remotely.
McGirt said as long as the governor’s order remains in effect, a meeting is considered a remote session if one person participates via computer or telephone and that will require a delay in public hearing votes.
Other actions
The council unanimously approved the following items:
- A $3.392 million contract with Farrior & Sons to build the new Greenville Outdoor Aquatics Center at Thomas Foreman Park.
Staff is recommending a 15% construction contingency. With that, and design costs, the project’s total projected cost is $4.25 million, according to council agenda materials.
Staff has established a $4.5 million budget for the project.
The construction project includes a new pool with six competition lap lanes, a recreational pool area, a zero-entry children’s area with play structure, a 16-foot water slide, a bathhouse and expanded parking area.
Improvements also will be made to the Eppes Recreation Center parking lot.
- A resolution granting electric easements for the use of Greenville Utilities Commission at Thomas Foreman Park.
- A request to purchase replacement vehicles and equipment for various city departments.