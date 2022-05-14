Dr. Meghan Berger shows mock patient and counselor education student Debby Harris the heart rate and neural activity information collected using the technology in the Neurocognition Science Laboratory.
The dean of ECU’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences has named three faculty members as recipients of the 2022 Dean’s Early Career Award. Typically awarded to one recipient, this year’s awardees include Rebecca Asch, assistant professor of biology; Adam R. Offenbacher, assistant professor of chemistry; and Ryan Schacht, assistant professor of anthropology.
Established in 2015 through the generosity of the Harriot College Dean’s Advancement Council, the award recognizes and rewards exceptional performance by tenure-track assistant professors. It represents the college’s breadth of faculty excellence in the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences and mathematics.
Asch began working at ECU in 2017, and her interests in fisheries oceanography allow her to conduct interdisciplinary research, blending ecology, evolution and cellular and molecular biology.
Allison Danell, Harriot College dean, said, “Rebecca’s research is proving critical to optimizing practices in commercial fishing and protecting our environment. The way she ensures her scholarly work is applied to and understood by a variety of areas and audiences is truly transformational for our coastal region and beyond.”
Offenbacher, who came to ECU in 2017 following a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of California, Berkeley, said, “This award has been bestowed upon truly exceptional junior faculty who have gone above and beyond what is expected of them. To be considered in this group of teacher-scholars is a tremendous honor and I am humbled by the selection.”
His research interests include explaining the molecular underpinnings of biological catalysts.
Schacht, who began working at ECU in 2018 and serves as anthropology’s graduate program director, said, “I am extremely grateful to Dean Danell for her recognition of my contributions to my department and to the college. It is an honor to have been selected, especially given the quality of scholarship among my peers.”
His research interests include the social and ecological determinants of reproductive and health outcomes, questioning sexual stereotypes and generalizations about human behavior.