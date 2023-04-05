A Lakeforest Elementary student who acted quickly in saving a classmate with the Heimlich maneuver reminded the school community that preparation paired with courage can change a scary situation in seconds.

Michael Jenkins Jr., 10, said he was in the school’s cafeteria on March 22 when he heard his classmate Drew Monroe begin coughing. The two knew each other through football with the Pitt-Greenville Titans and had become friends after Michael’s move from Kinston in July of 2022.


