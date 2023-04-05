A Lakeforest Elementary student who acted quickly in saving a classmate with the Heimlich maneuver reminded the school community that preparation paired with courage can change a scary situation in seconds.
Michael Jenkins Jr., 10, said he was in the school’s cafeteria on March 22 when he heard his classmate Drew Monroe begin coughing. The two knew each other through football with the Pitt-Greenville Titans and had become friends after Michael’s move from Kinston in July of 2022.
Michael said a friend at the table asked Drew if everything was alright but the coughing continued. Drew’s face, with bulging eyes and red cheeks, quickly made it clear things were not OK.
“His face was turning red a little bit,” Michael said. “At that moment when I stood up and got out of my seat I knew I had to do something.”
According to the National Safety Council, 5,235 Americans died as a result of choking in 2021, with rates highest among adults older than 71. Data from the Mount Sinai Health System in New York said that brain damage can occur from asphyxiating on food in as little as four minutes.
That did not leave Jenkins much time, so he quickly began performing the Heimlich maneuver as taught to him by his father, Michael Jenkins Sr., a career coach at East Carolina University.
“I think I did it six or five times and that’s when the substitute in (my) class noticed,” Jenkins said.
The substitute administered back blows to help get the food in Monroe’s throat the rest of the way out, Jenkins said, at which point he resumed breathing.
Monroe’s mother, Deborah Sheppard, said she was at work when the school called to notify her of the situation. She and her husband went to Lakeforest, where they were shown footage from the incident on school cameras. Michael’s quickness was what leaped out at her, she said.
The school’s resource officer told the family that by the time teachers responded the food in Drew’s throat had already been dislodged.
“You just saw him get up and dart right over to Drew,” Sheppard said. “He didn’t hesitate, just put his arms around him and started performing the Heimlich maneuver on him. You could almost tell when the food came up because my son’s body went from kind of stiff to just relaxed.”
Sheppard said Drew had sore ribs and was a bit hesitant about eating in the following few days, but that was a small price to pay for knowing he was safe.
“I told him I’ll take a broken rib or a bruised rib for you still being here,” Sheppard said.
It was the weight of a worst-case scenario that made Michael act, he said.
“In my mind I didn’t want to lose anyone else,” Michael said. “During COVID times, I lost my aunt, so that kind of brought memories back a little bit. I didn’t want another someone that I knew very well to pass on.”
Another memory helped Michael as well. His introduction to the Heimlich was hands-on, when his father saved his life sseveral years ago at their home in Kinston.
“I pretended a penny was a chocolate penny,” Jenkins said. “I ran around with it in my mouth and I started to choke. My dad came around and did the Heimlich maneuver on me.”
That experience stuck with Michael Jr. as well as his mother, Tonya Jenkins, a first-grade teacher at Lakeforest, who recalled being too scared to move when her son was choking. She was grateful her son took initiative in a situation that could have brought up some past trauma.
Tonya Jenkins was in the school’s office when a staff member stopped her to share that Michael saved Drew’s life with the Heimlich. It was a full-circle moment for mom.
“Tears were just flowing down my self,” Tonya Jenkins said. “I was asking, ‘Is the little boy OK? Is Junior OK?’ It was just an overjoyed, fulfilling moment to know that everybody was OK. It kind of threw me for a loop and I had to get myself together.
“I couldn’t even imagine the little boy not being here from something like that,” she said. “I think that took courage and bravery to do it. I’m very thankful.”
The incident spurred Sheppard to enroll her son in CPR and first aid classes, she said. That was never something she considered before, thinking those situations are handled by adults. The close call changed that.
“It took the teachers, for me, it felt like forever watching, although I’m sure it wasn’t that long,” Sheppard said. “That just kind of showed how important. I just imagine, if (Michael) wasn’t there, it might have ended a little bit differently for my child.”
The next day Sheppard visited Lakeforest where she got to thank Michael and his mother. She also provided the fifth-grader with a bag of gifts, including two $100 gift cards. One of those went toward a brand new pair of Nike shoes, a reminder to Michael that good deeds can be rewarded.
Michael said those gifts were very appreciated, but he agreed with his mother that the family’s thanks and having Drew safe were more than enough. The moment also provided Michael with some affirmation.
“I learned I was a little more braver than I thought I was,” Michael said. “When I meet people I can be a little shy, even though I’m an outgoing person at home. I fuss with my sister a lot at home. I had that little bravery at home, but I never thought I would use that bravery school-wise.”
Monroe declined an interview but did want to say, through his mother, “Thank you, Michael, for saving my life.”
Tonya Jenkins acknowledged the chain of events leading to the fateful Heimlich, from Michael’s scary experience with a penny to the family relocating to Greenville and her son making friends with Drew. She agreed that the time to learn first aid is early.
“We were just in the right place at the right time,” Tonya Jenkins said. “If he wasn’t there, what would have happened? Would someone have made it in time, not to say that they wouldn’t.
“I think it’s very important, if kids can learn it just in case. You never know.”