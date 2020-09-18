A pair of break-ins in the Westhaven area has Greenville police investigating whether there is a connection between them, the department reported.
Jewelry and guns valued at $85,490 were stolen from a residence at 500 block Winstead Road. The incident occurred between 10 a.m. Aug. 24 and 3:48 a.m. Aug. 25, according to the incident report.
The homeowners realized their home had been broken into when they returned from an outing, department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said. The suspects had kicked in a door to gain entry, she said.
Two weeks later, a gun, cash and tools valued at a total of $4,420 were stolen from a residence at 600 block Cedarhurst Road. The incident occurred between 3:45 a.m. and 10:33 a.m. on Sept. 6, according to the incident report.
Suspects gained entry by prying open a back door. No one was home at the time of the break-in, Hunter said.
No other similar crimes have been reported in the area, Hunter said.
Police will be looking into whether there is a possible connection between due to the proximity, Hunter said. It is too early to know whether they are connected. Both investigations are ongoing.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 E. Arlington Blvd., 4:21 p.m. Sept. 15: laptop valued at $1,250 stolen; case inactive.
- 2200 block County Home Road, 9:45 p.m. Sept. 15-8:43 a.m. Sept. 16: catalytic converter valued at $1,000 stolen; case inactive.
3500 block East 10th Street, midnight-3:49 p.m. Sept. 16: wallet and cash valued at a total of $1,560 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 2:45 p.m. Sept. 16: jewelry and shoes valued at $334 stolen, later recovered, drug paraphernalia seized; case cleared by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Carport stolen
A homeowner in the Stokes area reported that renters stole a detached carport structure when they moved from the residence. The incident occurred between 7 p.m. Sept. 13 and 1:48 p.m. Sept. 16 at 2700 block Oakley Road. Tenants removed the carport valued at $700. Walls throughout the house also sustained $1,000 in damages. An investigation is ongoing.
Break-ins, thefts
- 4700 block N.C. 33 East, Greenville, 2:33 p.m. Sept. 16: pig cooker valued at $400 stolen; case active.
- 380
0 block Stantonsburg Road, noon Sept. 16: juvenile stole $170 cash from his grandmother; case active.