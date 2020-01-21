Hundreds gathered for the 23rd annual Community Unity Breakfast to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s impact and focus their community-driven efforts on diversity for the future.
The event, put on by the the City of Greenville and the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, was held in Harvey Hall at East Carolina University’s Murphy Center. Guests were treated to a breakfast buffet before the program began.
In his greetings, Mayor P.J. Connelly spoke about what the annual tradition meant for Greenville.
“For 23 years now, the Community Unity Breakfast has given us an opportunity to honor the legacy of Dr. King and celebrate diversity,” Connelly said. “All are welcome in Greenville and the city offers something for all.”
Community Unity Committee chair, Toya Jacobs, kicked off the day’s events with an opening welcome and introduced the speakers and musical performances. The first speaker was Muriel Jones-Hines of St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church. In her opening prayer, Jones-Hines asked for guidance and encouragement for the community. She emphasized that meaningful change was a process and it has been going on before now and will continue to happen.
“Dr. King had a dream and that dream had a vision long before 2020,” Jones-Hines said.
Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce board chairman Chris Padgett promoted the Grow Local initiative the chamber launched in 2019 that matched high school students in the community with local businesses for potential career opportunities down the line. The chamber announced its plans to expand the program to 3,500 students this year.
Community involvement and equity were central themes of the breakfast. Speakers advised guests to think of these issues on a smaller scale.
“It cannot be a societal issue,” CEO of Vidant Health, Dr. Michael Waldrum, said. “It has to begin at the individual level.”
Chris Hopkins, lead pastor of Reimage Church, echoed a similar sentiment, focusing on how people view themselves in relation to racial problems today. He championed an approach aimed at highlighting good qualities about people, rather than trying to minimize the harm.
“Let us define ourselves by what we are, not by what we don’t want to be defined as,” Hopkins said.
The event culminated with keynote speaker Chris J. Suggs. Suggs is the founder and CEO of Kinston Teens Inc., a nonprofit organization for youth empowerment and community development in Kinston.
Suggs has been involved in community organizing most of his life through his family and life experiences. He tied the event’s focus on Dr. King’s message to his own organization’s goals to inspire young people to get involved.
“Young people have always been at the forefront of change,” Suggs said. “We face challenges and inequities in our communities that we must address.”
Suggs also took the opportunity to offer advice to those unsure of what sort of meaningful difference they can make.
“You’re right here in this time and at this moment because some higher power sees something you can do,” Suggs said. “All we have to do is look around at the blueprints and foundations laid by Dr. King and others.”