A westbound lane of the U.S. 264 Bypass will remain closed at least through the weekend along with a bridge west of Greenville that sustained heavy damage in a wreck.
N.C. Department of Transportation bridge maintenance engineers on Friday were called to inspect and repair the Mozingo Road bridge after a tractor-trailer pulling construction equipment damaged four of six girders under the structure.
The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m., according to the State Highway Patrol. Multiple vehicles also sustained damage from debris. No one was injured.
DOT reported that crews closed both westbound lanes at the bridge for much of the day Friday as they inspected the damage and cleared debris. Drivers were detoured up and over the Mozingo Road interchange to get back onto U.S. 264 West.
The left lane of the highway reopened Friday afternoon, but the right lane will remain closed until repairs can be made.
The section of Mozingo Road near the bridge will remain closed through at least the weekend. The detour for drivers is VOA Site-C Road and Stantonsburg Road to return to Mozingo Road.
DOT asked motorists to use caution in the area plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal until repairs are made.