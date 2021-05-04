Crews will begin work today to replace a bridge on Staton Mill Road over Grindle Creek in northern Pitt County, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced.
The bridge was built in 1978 and has timber beams, caps and piles below the concrete driving deck. The new bridge will be prestressed concrete box beams with reinforced concrete caps on steel piles and a new concrete deck.
During construction, drivers will use Whichard Road, N.C. 903, Oakley Road and Sweet Gum Grove Church Road. Motorists should plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal and stay alert near the work zone.
Construction on a new, modernized bridge will begin next week in Pitt County.
NCDOT awarded the contract to replace the structure last month. The bridge is expected to be closed through November.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.