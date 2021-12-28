Bridge replacement work on Staton House Road near N.C. 33 will close a portion of the road for nine months, the N.C. Department of Transportation reported.
The work near Mount Pleasant Christian Church is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 3. Crews will replace the bridge over Johnson Mill Run.
Motorists can access all homes and businesses from N.C. 33, Fleming School Road and other access points.
Temporary traffic signs will be in place to direct motorists.
Work on the bridge replacement is scheduled to end in September of 2022.
