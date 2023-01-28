A free annual kids’ dental clinic is set to resume next month for the first time since before the pandemic, but organizers aren’t certain crowds that once flocked to the event will come back following a two-year absence.

The East Central Dental Society’s Give Kids A Smile day, which for two decades has given hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of dental care to area children in need, is scheduled to return on Friday.


