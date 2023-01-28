A free annual kids’ dental clinic is set to resume next month for the first time since before the pandemic, but organizers aren’t certain crowds that once flocked to the event will come back following a two-year absence.
The East Central Dental Society’s Give Kids A Smile day, which for two decades has given hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of dental care to area children in need, is scheduled to return on Friday.
More than a dozen dentists have agreed to contribute their services, but a week before the 21st event, the number of patients scheduled for appointments stood at a fraction of what it has been in previous years.
“Restarting it is very hard,” coordinator Jennifer Pope said. “We are having difficulty getting patients this year. It’s been out of sight, out of mind for two years.”
Give Kids A Smile, started by two Missouri dentists who gave free dental care to about 400 children in 2002, has grown into a nationwide effort that has provided free oral care to more than 6 million under-served children. Celebrated on the first Friday in February as part of National Children’s Dental Health Month, the annual program involves as many as 6,500 dentists and 30,000 other dental volunteers who provide free oral health education, screenings, preventive and restorative treatment. In February 2020, about 1,500 Give Kids A Smile days were held for nearly 350,000 children nationwide.
That year, about 80 children turned out for a local event hosted at Greenville’s Eastern Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry. At the celebration, which included guest appearances by East Carolina University’s mascot, athletes and cheerleaders, volunteer dentists from private practice and ECU’s School of Dental Medicine provided $40,000 in free dental care.
But weeks later, Eastern Orthodontics, like dental offices around the globe, was shuttered due to COVID-19. Due to pandemic restrictions, it would be more than six weeks before patients had access to routine dental care.
“When we opened back up we were flooded (with patients),” Pope said, adding that she had imagined the same scenario would have played out with the return of Give Kids A Smile.
While the local dental society had hoped to restart the annual event by February 2022, a surge in COVID cases that January forced the clinic to be put off for another year. Although it would seem that a second postponement might have resulted in more pent-up demand, Pope said that the number of appointments booked so far has been surprisingly low.
Concerns mount
After word of the clinic’s return began circulating late last year, only about a third as many patients booked appointments compared to previous years. That is despite the fact that organizers have attempted to reach out to schools, health departments, social service organizations and other agencies for referrals.
“It’s so frustrating because you know the need’s out there,” Pope said. “Why aren’t they coming?”
The lack of response is concerning to former president of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Dr. Jasper Lewis, who has been eager to find a way to bring Give Kids A Smile back to eastern North Carolina. Lewis, founder of Eastern Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, would be among the first to celebrate if he believed that a low projected turnout was an indicator that children in the region had sufficient access to dental care. Instead, he worries that those with no dental insurance and no dentist of record may have gone without oral care since 2020, leaving time for cavities to form and grow, potentially resulting in further complications.
“People didn’t go in for medical problems during the last couple of years, severe medical problems,” Lewis said. “Dental problems, unless they were having pain, a lot of people wouldn’t go in, and certainly a lot of people wouldn’t take the children in for various reasons. If you don’t go in, disease doesn’t stop. It continues.”
Lewis suspects that although COVID cases have declined to a level that a large-scale dental clinic can be held, the virus’ effect on the event continues.
“A lot of people have been economically devastated due to COVID, particularly in eastern North Carolina,” he said. “For them to have to even buy the gas to drive here can be an economic burden, even though the dentistry is free.”
For the last decade the local Give Kids A Smile event has gone beyond oral health by incorporating representatives of the Pitt County Health Department, the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health, ECU’s College of Nursing and Brody School of Medicine. In addition to dental treatment, children receive blood pressure, height, weight and body mass index measurements, a vaccination history review and educational information.
Several partnering organizations plan to return for this year’s event, Lewis said, even if there are fewer patients to be seen.
“Will it be as big as it has been in the past?” he said, adding that is unlikely. “Dentistry probably won’t be as big either, not because we wouldn’t be willing but because the patients haven’t been there.”
Tremendous need
Even before COVID, Give Kids A Smile encountered obstacles in bringing patients in for the clinic. In 2009, the program served 150 children in a single day, but the following year Pitt and six other eastern North Carolina counties lost their public health dental hygienists due to state budget shortfalls. Those hygienists routinely screened elementary school children for oral health issues, referring those with no insurance or dentist of record to Give Kids A Smile.
While a public health dental hygienist now serves part-time in Pitt County, Pope said referrals are handled by school nurses who in recent years have been shouldering a heavier load due to COVID.
“Usually they don’t think about a dental referral unless a child comes to them with an actual toothache,” she said.
Other referrals have come through the Smile Safari Mobile Dental Clinic, a service of the Pitt County Health Department that travels to elementary Pitt County Schools to provide on-site dental care.
Of the children who have been referred for Give Kids A Smile, Lewis has been cautioned that some have extensive dental decay.
“The last number of patients that have been referred in here are in very terrible shape,” he said. “They very possibly are in such bad shape that they may need to go to the (ECU Health) SurgiCenter or the hospital operating room to get treated.
“The need is still tremendous,” Lewis said. “We still see children with so many problems.”
Regardless of turnout for this year’s event, organizers plan to spend the next several months re-evaluating the program to see how it might need to be restructured to meet changing needs in the region.
“Everything changes,” Lewis said. “We’ve been doing this the same way for 20 years. So we will look at how and what we need to do to be able to meet the need of those that actually need it. We need to find a better way to reach the people that aren’t being cared for right now.”
Give Kids A Smile is designed for children ages 6 to 15 who do not have a dentist or dental insurance. A parent or legal guardian must be present for a child to be treated. Appointments are required. Call 228-4450.