In a month that looks back on the history and contributions of Hispanic communities in American culture, one local group is focusing much of its celebration on what is ahead.
Members of AMEXCAN at ECU are spending part of Hispanic Heritage Month cultivating Lideres del Futoro, Leaders of the Future. The student-led initiative, launched last year, is designed to integrate and engage students into the community through service.
Last week, dozens of Hispanic students participated in an Adopt a Highway program, meeting for tacos and tackling a cleanup project on 14th Street Extension. Next week, members are scheduled to begin their second semester as after-school tutors at Wellcome Middle School, where about 40% of the student population is Hispanic.
“These collaborations from student organizations and community-based organizations go a long way to really helping out the community in the long run,” said Francisco Solano, education programs director for the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN), a nonprofit that serves as a parent organization for the campus group. “We are bringing communities together through this approach, and it’s working.”
When AMEXCAN began a student organization on campus in 2017, the effort was initially viewed as a way to connect Hispanic students, which represent about 8% of the student body at East Carolina University. Statistics from the fall of 2021 show that, among ECU’s undergraduate, graduate and distance education students, there is a Hispanic student population of about 2,200.
Still, when senior Jasmine Gomez arrived on campus, she struggled to find them.
“I used to walk around campus and not see any Hispanics,” said Gomez, who is majoring in biology with a minor in Hispanic studies. “My freshman year, specifically, there weren’t a lot of Hispanic students. We’re a growing population, but it was still very low at the time.”
Joining AMEXCAN at ECU provided her with a welcome connection to other students who shared her culture. Gomez, whose parents came to the United States from Mexico when they were in their 20s, grew up in a Spanish-speaking household in Chicago, transitioning to English instruction when she was in the third grade. Her grandparents and extended family remain in Mexico.
“I was always surrounded by the Mexican, Latino community,” she said. “I never felt away from my heritage, and I didn’t want that to happen here at ECU as well.”
ECU senior Natalia Figueroa-Bernal, also a first-generation Mexican-American, joined AMEXCAN at ECU in the fall of 2020 out of a different kind of need to connect to her culture.
“We don’t have a lot of relatives here in America, so it was really important for me to learn the Hispanic culture from other points of view,” said Figueroa-Bernal, a Raleigh native who is majoring in public health. “I was able to learn more about the dances that we dance, the food that we eat, the music that we listen to and just the different events that we have, like Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). I never celebrated that until I got to ECU.”
While she enjoyed social events such as pumpkin painting, movie nights and game nights, Figueroa-Bernal, who began an internship with AMEXCAN in the summer of 2021, began considering ways to expand the campus organization’s mission to provide more volunteer opportunities for members. Her efforts led to the creation of Leaders of the Future.
Solano had been part of a similar effort when he was a high school student at the North Carolina School for Science and Mathematics before enrolling at ECU. That program offered its members a small, monthly stipend for participating in volunteer service.
“I come from a low-income family,” said Solano, a first-generation college student who grew up in Warren County. “We didn’t really have access to much.
“Within the Leaders of the Future program, really the pitch is, ‘You come out and do community service and we pay you.’”
One of the first new projects for the Leaders of the Future effort was an after-school program, which began in early 2022 at Wellcome. It pairs college students with middle-schoolers for tutoring and mentoring.
Nicky Silver, school counselor at Wellcome, said two dozen students took advantage of the program the first semester it was offered.
“I think it’s a motivational piece for them to see that you do have Hispanic students going to ECU,” he said. “It helps them to understand that middle school and high school is just not the end. You can go beyond, and there are other people out there who will actually help you get to where you need to be.”
Figueroa-Bernal said that Hispanic students often need guidance for school that their parents cannot provide. She said she could have benefited from such a program when she was in middle school.
“I wanted to help other students who came from the same background as I,” she said. “It’s not really easy for Hispanics to have someone who can help with homework because a lot of our parents don’t speak English.”
Tutoring, which is provided by members AMEXCAN at ECU, along with NAACP at ECU and Gamma Psi Gamma, is not limited to Hispanic students. Likewise, AMEXCAN at ECU and the chapter the organization is working to begin at Pitt Community College do not exclude participants based on heritage.
The openness to other cultures reminds Gomez of groups coming together for Hispanic Heritage Month when she was living in New York. Activities were shared by people from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela as well as those from Poland, China and Vietnam.
“AMEXCAN is not only open to Hispanic students, which is why I love it as well,” she said. “There are various groups of people who come to our club. They join us. They want to learn about our culture.
“We should be working together,” Gomez said. “It’s just to create a community.”