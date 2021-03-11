A porcine perpetrator was taken into custody by Greenville Police Tuesday morning on East Carolina University’s campus, the department reported.
Sometime prior to 9 a.m., a pig was spotted roaming the area of the Tar River University Neighborhood Association. A report was made and officers were able to locate the pig on ECU’s campus.
Officer Joshua Casiano managed to get a leash on the suspect and “Peppa” was returned to her owner who lives in the area.
The department had a bit of a laugh on social media after the incident.
“Pig Alert,” a Facebook post from the department said. “Dispatched to East Carolina University to “catch a pig” this morning. And no, it was not an early April Fool’s Day joke. What’s next? An overturned donut truck?? Seriously, people?!”
The department also noted that Casiano had a chance to take Peppa for an extended walk.