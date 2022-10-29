A map that shows where a state agency has applied nearly $420 million in pandemic relief and other funds to improve rural broadband service in Pitt and 92 other counties also shows that glaring gaps leave many areas disconnected.

A total of 2,684 locations in Pitt County will receive access to high-speed internet through service provider Brightspeed, according to the interactive map updated by the N.C. Department of Information and Technology (NCDIT). Funding for the Pitt County project will total $9.2 million, with $4 million of that coming from Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology, or GREAT, funding. The remainder is matched by community partners.

GREAT funding

A map of the locations in Pitt County that will receive GREAT grant funding for broadband.
Contentnea Creek


Farmville

Farmville has broadband coming through GREAT funding according to maps put out by the North Carolina Department of Information Technology.
Fountain

Fountain is an area that could receive an influx of broadband through GREAT funding.

