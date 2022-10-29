A map that shows where a state agency has applied nearly $420 million in pandemic relief and other funds to improve rural broadband service in Pitt and 92 other counties also shows that glaring gaps leave many areas disconnected.
A total of 2,684 locations in Pitt County will receive access to high-speed internet through service provider Brightspeed, according to the interactive map updated by the N.C. Department of Information and Technology (NCDIT). Funding for the Pitt County project will total $9.2 million, with $4 million of that coming from Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology, or GREAT, funding. The remainder is matched by community partners.
GREAT funding is a result of American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, dollars. The Pitt County Board of Commissioners allocated $3.9 million in local ARPA funding for the broadband expansion. Investment in broadband infrastructure was among six areas designated for the money, which came as part of a $1.9 trillion national economic stimulus package in 2021.
Internet service providers like Brightspeed submitted applications for the GREAT grants to provide service to eligible locations, according to Nate Denny, deputy secretary for broadband and digital equity with the N.C. Department of Information Technology (NCDIT). The providers were scored on 14 criteria by the department. Those include service speed, the number of households served and cost. The highest-scoring projects were awarded funding.
Brightspeed will install a fiber optic network to hundreds of addresses in rural parts of the county, particularly in southern Pitt. And while the service will bring much-needed broadband to areas that did not have reliable service, Denny said state statutes and other factors limit how much the effort can accomplish.
The divide
Broadband is defined by the Federal Communication Commission as service with a minimum of 25 megabytes per second (MBps) download and three MBps upload. That has been the FCC’s standard since 2015.
Cyndy Graham, owner and accountant at G&H Associates Fastax Grifton, said that she uses high-speed internet in nearly every aspect of her business. She has used service from Suddenlink (now Optimum) since she opened her business.
“We’ve got the highest speed we can get,” Graham said. “It’s very important. We do taxes, payroll, bookkeeping so we definitely need internet. Most everything we do we have to have internet, email and that type of thing, so it’s very important.”
Other businesses in the county are still in need of service. Southwest of Ayden is the North Carolina Museum of Natural History at Contentnea Creek. A private-public partnership between the state and Pitt County’s A Time For Science, the space has an observatory, planetarium, outdoor learning space and other amenities and serves tens of thousands of children a year according to Brian Baker, the director of Astronomy for A Time For Science.
What the museum does not have is reliable internet service. Instead, it relies on satellite service which Baker said is spotty, slow and imposes stringent data limits.
“It’s pretty bad I’d say,” Baker said. “Pretty inconsistent. You don’t get good speeds and it just goes out all the time.”
On a good day, he said, the service from Viasat runs at the bare minimum for broadband download — 25 MBps. When he did a speed test at the planetarium in clear weather conditions, the satellite internet was running at 17 MBps. The museum’s sister site on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville can stream programs about the cosmos. Baker and his team are operating prefabricated programs from projectors.
“I tried that in the past and it was a total disaster just because the internet is not up to snuff,” Baker said. “In the future, we are looking at getting our observatory automated and to really do that we need internet.”
Baker also relies on Viasat at home. He said that by Oct. 20 his household had hit its data limit. “The only reason why it lasted that long is because we went out of town for a few days,” Baker said.
Baker said that the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated gaps in the museum’s internet capabilities. He said that the museum set up a Wi-Fi hotspot during the pandemic for an outdoor learning pod but that data rates quickly tapped out. The 16 gigabytes could not handle streaming and other virtual learning capabilities for students.
Denny said the pandemic also amplified the need for broadband in rural communities.
“I think COVID made clear to everyone that this is urgent,” Denny said. “You can’t participate in the modern economy if you don’t have high-speed internet, don’t have a device or the skills to use it.”
The ARPA funding made it possible for Gov. Roy Cooper and legislators to approve historic funding for GREAT grants. In January, when GREAT funding applications opened, Cooper’s office announced them as part of his plan to give 95 percent of households in the state access to broadband of 100/20 MBps.
The GREAT funding map does not show any providers offering service in the area of Contentnea Creek, where the museum or Baker’s residence are located.
Other options
Farther south, in Grifton, the town’s public library has done away with large providers. Librarian Shirley Mewborn said that the library had poor experiences with CenturyLink, but a switch to Suddenlink did not bring a marked improvement for the library’s public computers or Wi-Fi access to patrons who bring their own devices.
“Whenever it rained or had strong winds, our service would go out,” Mewborn said. “We did not have good customer service.”
So Mewborn contacted HarvestBeam, an eastern North Carolina broadband company co-founded by Nicholas Didow Jr., a professor at UNC’s Kenan Flagler College of Business. Didow has been involved with broadband in the state for about 15 years. In 2007 he was tasked by then-UNC System President Erskine Bowles to study and help address eastern North Carolina’s broadband issues. He said North Carolina was a pioneer for federal research into broadband.
“It hasn’t really progressed as much as anyone can hope in, gosh, coming up on 15 years,” Didow said.
Didow said that HarvestBeam is one of his attempts to help bridge the digital divide. Mewborn has been satisfied with the company’s service.
“We were one of the first HarvestBeam customers here in Grifton,” Mewborn said. “Since then, our internet is much faster and much more reliable. The one time my internet went out was in the first week of service. I got an immediate response from customer service and the problem was fixed.”
Didow said that HarvestBeam’s service is provided through fixed wireless, which operates without cables. That system is less expensive and more efficient than Brightspeed’s plan to lay fiber optics, he said. Didow said it is harder for a fixed wireless company to receive funding, which some attribute to lobbying by large providers.
“An area like Pitt County could be fully served by a fixed wireless provider in the rural areas for probably a capital expense of around $3 million. That could be deployed in about 12 months. On the other hand, if you were to do it by fiber optic cable, either aerial or buried, that would probably take you 5-6 years at best and would cost similarly about 5-10 times the amount that fixed wireless would cost.”
Brightspeed and other providers are required to finish their projects within two years of contract signage, according to Denny. He said that North Carolina’s strong fiber optic manufacturing base does a lot to assuage concerns about supply chain problems or lack of skilled labor. Those concerns still exist however, he said.
Incomplete data
Gaps in areas covered by the new funding be a result of prior initiatives at the federal level. Didow said that the language of GREAT grants includes large geographic “set-asides” from the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, or RDOF, which was a parallel program at the federal level.
The companies who received the RDOF grants are almost exclusively your larger traditional carriers who are allowed up to eight years to build out networks after receiving the money. And, at any time in that period, the major carrier can change their mind with a minimal penalty and return the funds, Didow said.
“It takes off major portions. In my analysis … that RDOF clause alone eliminated 75 percent of the rural eastern North Carolina area that needed broadband deployment.”
Denny said that the set-asides were meant to eliminate redundancies in funding. He also explained that FCC data and surveys were used to determine the areas of greatest need for GREAT grant funding.
Didow said the FCC historically looked at census blocks to determine eligibility for broadband, and that if one home in a block was served, the entire area was considered to have broadband.
“Everybody knew that was imperfect,” Didow said.
Denny agreed that the practice does not provide the most service. He said that looking at FCC census data one is led to believe 95 percent of the state has broadband. That number is far lower, he said, though he did not want to state an exact number. He said he was told this batch of GREAT funding’s eligibility research is more granular. He had not seen the data to verify.
Who gets funding?
Other areas of the county are seeing wins through GREAT funding. Farmville is one of the few municipalities in Pitt County where broadband could be installed within the town limits. Among the entities getting high-speed internet is the town’s fire department on Main Street.
Home Town Barber Shop, owned by Dennis Anderson, also is an address set to receive the service. However, he said that he already pays $88 a month for high-speed service.
“Mainly it’s just for the customers to have something to do while they wait,” Anderson said. “The days of magazines are long gone.
“I’m still kind of an old-school barbershop. Cash or check sort of guy.”
Fountain also is featured heavily on the map. Xavier Perry, owner of Top Choice Insurance, has his business surrounded by dots on the funding map. He said he has internet but that it is not high speed. He said more speed would be a boost for his business.
“I am satisfied but I don’t have the speeds that I require,” Perry said. “Mainly 120 megabytes per second. I pay about $65 a month.
“I have to use a computer every day at my business to look up stuff, make sales to my customers. I need internet to access the sites I use daily. Definitely make my business run faster or worry about it dropping, or if the speed is high enough.”
Rural areas surrounding Ayden are will be part of the network. Stephen Smith, interim town manager of Ayden, said that while most of the town proper has access to CenturyLink and soon Metronet services, rural citizens have complained that CenturyLink or satellite speeds are not suitable for their technology needs.
Smith said that areas east of Ayden, like housing developments at Allen Park, will be part of the new network shown on the map. Those areas have only been up for a year, he said. Giving rural customers another choice in providers is also helpful, he said.
“It looks like a lot of those new neighborhoods are getting serviced by this grant funding and a lot of the rural areas out by Ayden Golf Club Road, Buchanan Road, I think most of those folks are just served by CenturyLink at this point so I think this (funding) will be beneficial to those folks for sure,” Smith said.
While Brightspeed will build out its network across a large area of the county, that doesn’t mean residents can afford the service. Denny said that right now the state cannot regulate prices.
However, he said that any provider offering service through GREAT funding is required to offer a $30 rebate on monthly service through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program. About 570,000 North Carolinians who meet certain criteria like free or reduced lunch, Pell Grant criteria or SNAP eligibility have enrolled in that program across the state.
“We think the North Carolina eligibility numbers are closer to 1.4 million households, so we have a lot of work to do to raise awareness for this program,” Denny said.
Participants also can receive up to $100 for a device like a laptop, tablet or smartphone.