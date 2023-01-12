The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine chapter of the Gold Humanism Honor Society (GHHS) recently inducted 12 new members.
Fourth-year medical students Gary Allen, Mona Amin, Kari Beasley, Brandon Garcia, Andrés Gil Bustamante, Hannah Harris, Charles Klose, Atif Mahmood, Jack McKenzie, Kylie Nowicki, Grant O’Brien and Joshua Parker were honored at an induction ceremony at the Brody School of Medicine on Nov. 1.
“Inductees to the GHHS gain membership by peer selection in their third year of medical school,” said Dr. Gregory Hassler, teaching assistant professor and interim faculty co-advisor and member of the GHHS selection committee. “Their selection is based upon their demonstration of empathy, compassion, altruism, integrity and service in all of their activities. Members have a responsibility to model, support and advocate for compassionate patient-centric care.”
During their fourth year, members are responsible for executing a project that exemplifies humanism, participating in National Solidarity Week for Compassionate Patient Care.
Established in 2002 by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, the GHHS is an international association of individuals and medical school chapters whose members are selected as exemplars of empathy, compassion, altruism, integrity, service, excellence and respect in their relationships with patients and others in the field of medicine.
The Brody chapter of the organization was founded in 2011.
ECU alumna named N.C. Distinguished Family Physician
Shannon B. Dowler, a 1999 graduate of the Brody School of Medicine at ECU, was named the 2022 Distinguished Family Physician Award winner by the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians (NCAFP), the state’s largest specialty medical association.
The Distinguished Family Physician Award — the most prestigious award given by the NCAFP — is awarded annually to a family physician whose career exemplifies an unwavering commitment to patients, the ideals of family medicine and enhancement of the quality of life in his or her local community. The winner is selected by a confidential committee.
Dowler was honored for her career as a family physician, for working to combat the spread of sexually transmitted infections and for her expertise in health care policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She serves as chief medical officer (CMO) for N.C. Medicaid and deputy CMO for Health Access within the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. She was previously medical director of a federally qualified health center and a physician executive within Mission Health System before joining N.C. Medicaid in 2018. She is a part-time volunteer at the Buncombe County Sexually Transmitted Disease Clinic.
Dowler said her Brody experience helped cement her passion for ensuring health care access to patients across North Carolina to improve overall health.
“The influence of my medical education at Brody (then ECU School of Medicine) significantly impacted my career,” she said, “from understanding the critical importance of a foundational medical home and a desire to drive meaningful improvements in health equity, to the influence of a person’s environment and experiences that ultimately contribute to achieving optimal health.”
During the presentation of the award, NCAFP outgoing president Dimitrios “Takie” Hondros highlighted Dowler’s service at the local and state level, praising her efforts to combat sexually transmitted infections, and more recently, her work at Medicaid to swiftly change many policies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hondros noted Dowler’s work to minimize patient disruptions and mitigate administrative burden for primary care during the department’s recent transition to Medicaid managed care.
“During the pandemic, state Medicaid policies changed at lightning speed, particularly around telehealth,” Hondros said during the award presentation. “I was personally astounded by how quickly new policies got put in place to make sure physicians could still care for their patients during COVID.”
Beyond her work with Medicaid, Dowler continues her focus on sexually transmitted diseases through service at a clinic in Buncombe County. She is also in the process of publishing her first book, “Never Too Late: Your Guide to Safer Sex After 60.”
Dowler completed her undergraduate degree at Appalachian State University before earning her medical degree at ECU. She completed her family medicine residency at the MAHEC-Asheville Family Medicine Residency.
NCAFP is a nonprofit professional association headquartered in Raleigh representing over 4,300 family physicians, family medicine residents and medical students across the state. It is the largest medical specialty association in North Carolina and is a constituent chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians, based in Leawood, Kansas.
ECU activities to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
The Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement will partner with community organizations to participate in a national day of service in conjunction with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday. Check-in is at the Black Box Theater in the Main Campus Student Center at 9 a.m.
On Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m., the Department of Health Education’s diversity committee will host a National Day of Racial Healing event on the lawn between the Main Campus Student Center and the library. The event is an opportunity to create connections and share a sense of belonging by learning about each other’s diverse backgrounds, cultures, perspectives and lived experiences.
The 2023 MLK Celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 24 will feature keynote speaker Rosa Clemente at 6 p.m. in the Black Box Theater. Clemente is an organizer, producer, independent journalist and scholar-activist. As a journalist, Clemente has provided on-the-ground coverage of the U.S. Navy’s withdrawal from Vieques, Puerto Rico, after 67 years of military control; the devastation and government failures in New Orleans and Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina; Black Lives Matters protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown, and more. In 2020, she created the Black Diasporic Organizing Project, a nonprofit dedicated to combating anti-Blackness within the wider Latina, Latino and Latinx community.