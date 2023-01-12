The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine chapter of the Gold Humanism Honor Society (GHHS) recently inducted 12 new members.

Fourth-year medical students Gary Allen, Mona Amin, Kari Beasley, Brandon Garcia, Andrés Gil Bustamante, Hannah Harris, Charles Klose, Atif Mahmood, Jack McKenzie, Kylie Nowicki, Grant O’Brien and Joshua Parker were honored at an induction ceremony at the Brody School of Medicine on Nov. 1.