A little over three months out from general elections, two high profile Republicans visited Greenville to rail against America’s perceived moral decline and receive a blessing from conservative pastors across the nation.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson spoke at People’s Baptist Church during a Pastor Gathering and luncheon on Monday. The event was put forth by the American Renewal Project and featured pastors from as far away as Maine.
Budd and Robinson discussed their own faith journeys and concerns about Christianity’s role in the modern political climate. Budd said Greenville and Pitt County have been good to him politically, referencing last year’s N.C. Republican Convention where former President Donald Trump endorsed him.
Budd, who currently represents U.S. House District 13, is facing Democrat Cheri Beasley for the Senate seat. Beasley is the state’s former Chief Justice.
Budd said he does not like to tout his faith politically, but added that accepting Christianity as a youngster was the most important choice of his life. He said that amid uncertain times, which include high inflation and issues at the nation’s southern border, he finds it important to glean direction from religion.
“I’m a person of faith,” Budd said. “I just wanted to connect with (pastors), thank them for their leadership and for everything they do and to get to meet with some of them.
“They’re influencers. Not just every Sunday but the other six days of the week. It resonates with my story, it’s my true north, my relationship with my savior.”
He told those in attendance, including U.S. House 1 candidate Sandy Smith and Pitt County Sheriff candidate Gary Weaver, that in his recent tour of all 100 N.C. counties people have shared stories of drug addiction tearing their families apart. He said sheriffs tell him every county in the state is now a “border county” because of Democratic policies.
“I look around and I see our freedoms trampled underfoot by the obscene advances of the radical left, whether it be through those open border policies, threats to the Second Amendment or tax on Christians, churches and schools like this,” Budd said. “As believers, we know that’s not the path that leads to human prosperity and human flourishing. It’s the path instead that leads down the road to destruction.”
Following Budd’s speech, Tim Butler, senior pastor at People’s Baptist Church, invited Budd, Smith, Weaver, Robinson and other candidates to step forward and have the congregation lay their hands on them to pray.
“I pray that you would help the righteous to once again be in authority,” Butler said in part. “I ask that these candidates oh God you would give a godly vision for this nation.”
Following the prayer Robinson took the stage and at the top of his remarks bemoaned the media’s treatment of Republicans, referencing statements made in June of 2021 where he said books being taught in public schools expose children to sex too soon.
“Go to Raleigh and go to that education building and find the people who put that pornography in our schools,” Robinson said to a standing ovation from the crowd. “You have yet to hold those accountable for showing pictures in our schools that you would not show in your television special.”
Robinson called “truth” in “short supply in our society,” and that people who tell “truth” are shunned. As his examples of truth, Robinson said “men can’t have babies” and “there are only two genders.”
“People say, you don’t like gay people, you don’t like transgender people,” Robinson said.
“I don’t care what you do at home. I don’t care what kind of dress up games you play at home. I don’t care what you do in your bedroom with your consenting adult partner at home. But when you bring it down to the school ... “ Robinson continued before being rendered inaudible by applause from the audience.
Budd said his first act if he is elected will depend on whether Republicans hold the majority or not. He said he “certainly” intends to win and “make life better” for North Carolinians.