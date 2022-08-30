A little over three months out from general elections, two high profile Republicans visited Greenville to rail against America’s perceived moral decline and receive a blessing from conservative pastors across the nation.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson spoke at People’s Baptist Church during a Pastor Gathering and luncheon on Monday. The event was put forth by the American Renewal Project and featured pastors from as far away as Maine.


