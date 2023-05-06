Greenville City Hall

Greenville City Hall

 file photo/the Daily Reflector

Budget presentations, a master plan review, voting site selection and an economic development proposal are a few of the items on the Greenville City Council’s agenda for its Monday and Thursday meetings.

Staff will present its proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget during the council’s 6 p.m. Monday meeting. The council will then review the proposed budgets for Greenville Utilities, Sheppard Memorial Library and the Convention and Visitors Authority at its 6 p.m. Thursday meeting. A public hearing on the budgets is scheduled for June 5 and the budget’s adoption is planned for June 8.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.