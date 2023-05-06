Budget presentations, a master plan review, voting site selection and an economic development proposal are a few of the items on the Greenville City Council’s agenda for its Monday and Thursday meetings.
Staff will present its proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget during the council’s 6 p.m. Monday meeting. The council will then review the proposed budgets for Greenville Utilities, Sheppard Memorial Library and the Convention and Visitors Authority at its 6 p.m. Thursday meeting. A public hearing on the budgets is scheduled for June 5 and the budget’s adoption is planned for June 8.
Staff is proposing a total city budget of nearly $160.5 million, with the general fund portion making up $101.5 million or 63 percent of the budget. The general fund is the revenue and expenditures tied to local property and sale taxes.
The remaining $59 million covers expenditures for health insurance, the stormwater system, sanitation, debt service, fleet maintenance and other services from revenues outside the general fund.
When the budgets of GUC, library and Convention and Visitors Authority are added, the total budget is $459.7 million.
The police department receives the largest share of the city budget, nearly $29.6 million. Fire-Rescue follows with an $18 million budget. Recreation and parks will receive $8.9 million, public works $7 million, engineering $5.6 million, information technology $4.2 million, human resources nearly $3.5 million and financial services $3.1 million.
GUC’s proposed budget is $294.5 million and includes a recommended 4 percent rate increase for water and 5.5 percent increase for natural gas. No rate increases are proposed for electric and sewer services.
The library’s proposed budget is $2.8 million. The Convention and Visitors Authority proposed budget is $1.89 million.
The council also is scheduled to review and adopt a recreation and parks comprehensive master plan to guide the department’s development during the next 10 years.
The council also is set to approve a consent agenda Monday meeting, which allows members to approve multiple items with one vote. They are typically considered non controversial. Monday’s agenda includes:
Amend the city code to revise the board and commission policy involving Sheppard Memorial Library’s Board of Trustees. The library wants to codify the board to define its composition and mission; extend its members to include a member from the Town of Winterville and the Town of Bethel, where the library has branches; change the ex-officio members appointed by city council and the Pitt County Board of Commissioners to non-voting liaisons.
The consent agenda also includes a request to amend where the 45 mph speed limit starts on Evans Street.
Thursday’s meeting agenda also includes nine public hearings on:
A resolution and lease agreement between the city and Capitol Broadcasting for using Guy Smith Stadium to host a Coastal Plain League Baseball franchise.
An agreement between the city, GUC and Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance to build a shell building at Indigreen Corporate Park. The city and GUC each agree to spend up to $1 million over a seven-year period to cover the cost of a shell building, which will be used to recruit new industry to the community.
Two separate hearings supporting SpringShire Retirements efforts to secure two sets of bonds to build a senior living facility in the city.
Annexation of 5.6 acres along the western right-of-way of Frog Level Road at the current terminus of Barrington Drive.
Annexation of 9 acres along the southern right-of-way of Darrell Drive and about 280 feet east of Len Drive.
A request by the Planning and Development Services Department to amend the regulations for tobacco shops so that no class 2 tobacco shop can be located within a half mile, 2,640 feet, radius of an existing class 1 tobacco shop or another class 2 tobacco shop.
A request from city engineering department to update city code to reflect recent changes in the city’s operating structure and development standards.
Renewal of West Greenville Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area.
An update of the Integrated Mobility & Enhancement Plan for the Transit Division of Public Works.
Historic signage in the College View Neighborhood and consideration of historic district signage policy.
Consideration of additional one-stop voting sites for the 2023 municipal elections.
The city council also is having a workshop session at 4 p.m. Monday in City Hall Conference Room 337.
They are scheduled to hear a presentation on city council terms, revisions to the city code, a review of two designs for replacing the Town Common bulkhead and esplanade and an update on the Dream Park Community Building renovation project. The building was once the meeting space for American Legion Post 160.